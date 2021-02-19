EnviroBuild are delighted to announce they have won Green ‘Circular Economy’ Business of the Year at the West London Business Awards 2021.

James Brueton, the co-founder of EnviroBuild alongside Aidan Bell, commented on the honour: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won Green ‘Circular Economy’ Business of the Year. At EnviroBuild, we’ve made sustainability the core of our business model and we are so happy to have been recognised for that!

“We have some big plans coming up for EnviroBuild and sustainability is, as I always has been, the key driver towards them, from recent moves such as working with a more sustainable logistics partner, to designing new products and ensuring that all of our composite products are produced using 100% renewable energy.”

EnviroBuild can include this accolade on a list that reflects their growing sustainability credentials. Previous honours include a Green Business of the Year Award from the Federation of Small Business London, a Golden Apple Award for Environmental Best Practice, and a People’s Champion finalist position at the Startups Awards.

As a company dedicated to sustainability, EnviroBuild’s mission is to redress the construction industry’s carbon footprint. They look for practical ways to improve both their energy usage and input materials to lessen the need for materials traditionally used in the industry.

Using their knowledge and experience to put together quality, ecologically sound products, most of which come from recycled sources and are themselves recyclable, EnviroBuild strives to make sustainability straightforward for customers.

Sustainable products offered by the company include:

EnviroBuild Manticore Lumber is a substitute for wood made entirely from recycled plastic. Through this, plastic that would never have been usable via standard recycling processes can be repurposed – the kind of circular product in which the company takes pride.

The company’s porcelain paving, which is created using renewable sources, contains a significant 40 per cent recycled material.

EnviroBuild’s Hyperion decking contains 90 per cent recycled material, uses 100 per cent renewable energy to power the manufacturing process and has a long use life which all gives it a smaller carbon footprint than traditional decking, as shown by a recent Life Cycle Assessment, making it clear that sustainable materials can have a big impact.

The company also strives to give back, supporting initiatives which benefit local communities, the environment and eco-systems at large. EnviroBuild are committed to improving the world of today and have helped conserve almost 250,000 acres of rainforest so far, donating 10 per cent of their profits to sustainable causes, and helping them become a carbon negative business.

Learn more about EnviroBuild and their sustainability here:

https://www.envirobuild.com/pages/sustainability-what-we-give