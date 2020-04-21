Health support provider Equipsme is offering businesses with 2-20 employees free access to its healthcare plans which include remote GP appointments. The idea is to offer professional health and wellbeing advice that can be accessed from home by employees of fellow small businesses.

Equipsme has been delivering healthcare support, including online GP, counselling and physiotherapy appointments, to small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) for two years.

Managing Director and founder Matthew Reed explains:

“We’re an SME. There are tough times ahead for all of us. But we think it’s up to businesses to now step up with what they’ve got and do what they can. This is what we can do, and we’re doing it from right now.”

“We’re offering our company healthcare plans, free until 1 August, after the predicted peak period of the virus. There’s no obligation to stay on the plan, and businesses can cancel at the end of July without paying us a penny.

“Over the coming weeks and months people will need to adapt to working remotely, or at least very differently within communities. How we access medical care will need to be different, too. Free and remote GP access could help people keep going – and that’s ultimately going to help businesses keep going.

“Looking after your people is always important – and right now it’s more important than ever. Most small companies value their teams tremendously but don’t have a dedicated HR department. They will be juggling so many concerns as it is.

“If someone needs medical advice for a condition but needs to remain self-isolated or needs mental health support to cope with anxiety and stress, we want to help SMEs help their people.”