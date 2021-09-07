One of the largest caravan, motorhome and campervan manufacturers in the UK is to create over 200 new jobs in County Durham.

The UK manufacturing plant of Erwin Hymer Group, home of the brands Elddis, Compass, Xplore and Buccaneer, is currently undergoing significant investment into their land, factory, and machinery as part of a major transformation plan that will guarantee employment in the area for the next 15 years.

Erwin Hymer Group, the largest employer in the area, has partnered with North East headquartered recruitment process outsourcing business greenbean to fill over 200 jobs within production and warehousing as part of their £15m investment into the UK manufacturing facility.

Carol Butts, HR Manager at Erwin Hymer Group comments “Whether you are currently out of work, or are seeking a new career path, the opportunities at Erwin Hymer Group could be perfect for you. Our thriving manufacturing plant is at the heart of our Company and is growing in both size and success.

“Our leisure vehicles are in demand – more than ever before, with the rise of the UK Staycation and customers seeking a safer, more secure way to travel.

“Every customer’s vehicle we build is enabling their ambition to travel and explore, which creates an exciting and engaging team spirit within our factory. We look forward to working with our recruitment partner greenbean to welcome our new colleagues to the team and are sure they will enjoy the unique environment at Erwin Hymer Group.”

Louise Reed, Head of Client Solutions at greenbean added “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with such a prestigious brand. This is an exciting period for Erwin Hymer and we are delighted to be supporting them to find great people to build their multi-award-winning vehicles.”

Find out more about the production and warehouse jobs available by emailing a copy of your CV to EHG@greenbeanrpo.com.