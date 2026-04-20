Essential community spaces in County Durham under financial pressure, new analysis finds

The majority of community centres and village halls across County Durham are operating on modest incomes, raising concerns about their ability to manage rising costs and unexpected risks, according to new analysis by Ansvar Insurance.

Analysis of data from the Charity Commission for England and Wales identifies 233 registered charities operating community centres and village halls in County Durham. However, just 59 report an annual income of more than £50,000 – a relatively low income threshold – highlighting the financial constraints facing many local organisations.

Ansvar, an expert insurer for the charity and not-for-profit sectors, examined the latest data to understand the pressures affecting the types of buildings and organisations it insures.

The findings highlight the challenge for volunteers and community groups working to maintain facilities amid rising costs.

Far from being used solely as shared spaces, many community centres play a vital role in supporting local people by hosting activities such as youth groups, fitness classes, food banks, warm spaces and social events. Their potential loss, or temporary closure, would impact the people who rely on them.

With many organisations operating on tight budgets, there are concerns that community centres may be increasingly vulnerable to unexpected setbacks.

Adam Tier, Head of Underwriting at Ansvar Insurance, commented:

“Our analysis shows just how many of County Durham’s community spaces are under strain. Community centres are essential to local life, but many are operating with very limited financial resources.

“When organisations are managing tight budgets, it can be difficult to keep up with ongoing maintenance or absorb unexpected costs. Over time, that can increase exposure to risks such as fire, flooding or structural issues.

“For some centres, a single incident could have a significant impact, not just on the building itself, but on the people and services that rely on it.”

To help organisations strengthen their resilience, Ansvar is encouraging community centres to focus on a few key areas, including:

Conducting regular maintenance checks, particularly for roofs, electrics and fire safety systems

Keeping gutters, drains and external areas clear, reducing the likelihood of water damage

Ensuring volunteers understand safety procedures, especially when buildings are used for multiple activities

Reviewing insurance cover regularly, so it reflects how the building is currently used and the sums insured accurately represent the cost of rebuilding the premises in the event of a loss

Adam Tier added:

“As a specialist insurer for community organisations, we see the dedication of volunteers who keep these buildings running, often with limited resources that make it harder to keep up with essential maintenance.

“With the right planning and protection in place, whether that’s addressing maintenance issues or reviewing insurance cover, these important spaces can be protected, ensuring they continue to serve their communities.”