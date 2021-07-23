People around the world love going fishing, and it’s more than just about catching fish. It’s a time where you can relax and become in touch with the nature around you. It’s also an excellent way to create long-lasting memories with close friends and family.

If you’re planning on going fishing for the first time and don’t know what to bring, we’ve got you covered. Below are all the essentials every angler needs to have a fantastic fishing experience.

1) Reel, Line, and Fishing Rod

When picking up your first rod, it can be challenging not to feel overwhelmed by all the options on the market. However, it’s vital not to let all the intricate details each brand offers blind you.

TotalFishingTackle, an online provider of fishing gear, explains that beginners should use gear that offers a seamless introduction to angling. All you need are the basics.

Most experienced anglers recommend starting with a medium power rod and reel. It provides the perfect balance you’ll need when trying to catch your first few fish.

Once you learn the basic techniques of fishing, you can upgrade to a more sophisticated setup.

2) General Tools and Accessories

If you look in the tackle box of any experienced angler, you may notice they carry several tools. They’re likely to have a knife, a pair of pliers, and a spoon-net, but why?

Well, they’ll be the first to tell you that fishing is more than casting a line and reeling in to bring home a good catch.

There will be times where you need to cut lines, bend hooks; you name it. Having these tools handy will make sure you don’t run into any frustrations while trying to enjoy a nice day of fishing.

3) Lures

Humans have been using lures to catch fish for thousands of years. Today, there are several types of lures designed for different kinds of fish.

You’ll need to find lures that are compatible with your fishing line. As a beginner, try to avoid using heavy lures. Instead, start with flexible ones so you can get a feel for angling.

Once you’ve established some comfort, you can test out different lures to see which ones work best. The good thing is that lures come in various shapes and sizes. So, finding the right one for your trip should be a breeze.

4) Protective Clothing

Since fishing is an outdoor activity, you’ll naturally need protective gear. What’s more, you’re placing yourself within nature, which can be pretty unforgiving.

The first element you’ll have to deal with is the sun. Even if you start fishing at the crack of dawn or dusk, you’ll still want to bring a hat and sunscreen.

Mosquitos are your next biggest advisory. While fishing can be enjoyable, getting eaten alive by mosquitos isn’t. Fortunately, you can pick up some clothing that will keep your skin protected. Finally, it won’t hurt to pack a rain jacket and an umbrella if it starts pouring.

Wrapping Up

If you plan on making fishing one of your regular activities, you’re in for a real treat. Not only is it an excellent way to relax your mind, but it also comes with a wide variety of health benefits.

Once you cast out your line and catch your first fish, you’ll quickly realise why it’s one of the most popular worldwide activities. To make the most out of your first few fishing trips, make sure to get your hands on all the equipment above.