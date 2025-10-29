  • Wed. Oct 29th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Environment North East North East News Northumberland

Essential Water Mains Renewal to Boost Supply Reliability in Northumberland

ByNWater

Oct 29, 2025 #investment, #Mains Renewal, #Reliability, #Water
Northumbrian WaterNorthumbrian Water

Northumbrian Water is investing £1.7 million in essential upgrade work to water mains near Belsay, Northumberland. This is part of the water company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable tap water to customers across the region.

In partnership with United Infrastructure, the water company will be upgrading 15km of water mains from Monday 3 November for approximately six weeks, between Quarry Close Point and Boghall Junction. This investment will help future-proof the local water infrastructure and ensure continued service excellence.

To facilitate the work safely, a temporary road closure will be implemented on the affected stretch of road. A clearly signposted diversion route will be in place, and access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.

Brian Hardy, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “This upgrade is a vital part of our long-term investment in the region’s water infrastructure. We’re working hard to ensure the improvements are delivered efficiently and with as little disruption as possible to the local community. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation while we carry out this essential work.”

Northumbrian Water apologises for any inconvenience caused during the works and thanks the community for their patience and cooperation during this vital mains renewal upgrade.

By NWater

Related Post

Business Energy Environment Law & Finance Life Recruitment Sunderland Connected
Andrew joins OnPath Energy management team as general counsel
Oct 29, 2025 JulianFPR
Business North East North East News Property
Residential redevelopment of former Tynemet college secures green light
Oct 29, 2025 brucey64
Motoring North East News
New numbers, same signature look: Nissan Formula E Team to finalize Season 12 preparation at Valencia test
Oct 29, 2025 admin

You missed

Health Life
Business Energy Environment Law & Finance Life Recruitment Sunderland Connected
Environment North East North East News Northumberland
Business North East North East News Property