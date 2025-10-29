Essential Water Mains Renewal to Boost Supply Reliability in Northumberland

Northumbrian Water

Northumbrian Water is investing £1.7 million in essential upgrade work to water mains near Belsay, Northumberland. This is part of the water company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable tap water to customers across the region.

In partnership with United Infrastructure, the water company will be upgrading 15km of water mains from Monday 3 November for approximately six weeks, between Quarry Close Point and Boghall Junction. This investment will help future-proof the local water infrastructure and ensure continued service excellence.

To facilitate the work safely, a temporary road closure will be implemented on the affected stretch of road. A clearly signposted diversion route will be in place, and access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.

Brian Hardy, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “This upgrade is a vital part of our long-term investment in the region’s water infrastructure. We’re working hard to ensure the improvements are delivered efficiently and with as little disruption as possible to the local community. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation while we carry out this essential work.”

Northumbrian Water apologises for any inconvenience caused during the works and thanks the community for their patience and cooperation during this vital mains renewal upgrade.