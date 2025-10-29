Residential redevelopment of former Tynemet college secures green light

Hedley Planning has secured planning permission to develop new homes on the site of a former college in North Shields

Plans to develop new homes on the site of a former college in North Shields have been unanimously approved by North Tyneside Council planning committee.

The move opens the way for Lovell Homes to proceed with its proposal to build a mix of 47 three and four bedroomed executive style properties on a plot of land that was previously part of Queen Alexandra College on Queen Alexandra Road West along with a new access road and urban landscaping.

The former Tynemet College site, which closed its doors in 2023 and has been vacant ever since, will be demolished to make way for residential redevelopment with onsite work expected to start next year.

New site-wide greening, which will include the planting of more street trees and improvements to the landscaping on the site’s northern boundary, are set to feature in an ‘exciting’ development that’s being welcomed as a further boost to local housing stocks.

The North East of England is experiencing a significant housing shortage, impacting affordability and quality of life for many residents and young people keen to get on the property ownership ladder. This shortage is characterised by a lack of available affordable and good-quality housing, pushing families into difficulty and hindering regional economic growth.

Planning approval, which does not cover the Grade II listed redbrick building to the East of the site, paves the way for some significant economic benefits.

These include a construction value in excess of £11.2m, an estimated £95,000 uplift in annual council tax revenue, and the indirect employment of approximately 160 in people in the supply chain, according to North East planning specialist Hedley Planning, which oversaw the planning application.

Alex Franklin, associate director at Hedley Planning, said: “This is another big boost for local housing on Tyneside and brings an important site back into use, providing people with quality homes in places where they want to live. As planners, we are always keen to see urban regeneration of brownfield sites and the re-purposing of existing locations to deliver a strong legacy.”