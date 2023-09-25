Estate agency group launches My Property Box Financial Services

Estate agency group My Property Box has launched a financial services arm to provide clients with a one-stop shop.

Having gained the necessary accreditation, My Property Box Financial Services offers advice on a wide selection of residential and buy-to-let mortgages, together with life insurance, income protection, critical illness cover and buildings and contents insurance. My Property Box Financial Services aims to simplify the whole process of buying or investing in a property.

The service will be delivered by Emma Morley and Olivia Wells, who between them have more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services sector.

It is accredited by the award-winning PRIMIS Mortgage Network, part of the LSL Group, one of the UK’s largest mortgage and insurance networks.

The Darlington-headquartered business, which covers the North East and North Yorkshire, recently rebranded its Newcastle office as My Property Box Tyne & Wear, following a series of acquisitions of estate and lettings agencies serving the north of the region.

Ben Quaintrell, managing director of My Property Box said: “Despite the continued growth of the business, we stand by our founding principles of delivering an efficient, user-friendly and value-for-money service across lettings, sales, and property investment.

“The launch of My Property Box Financial Services is part of this commitment and enables us to provide clients with a real one-stop shop – streamlining the whole property buying process, reducing potential delays and removing the headache of having to find financial advisors and products.”

Emma Morley, who is herself a landlord and met Ben after using My Property Box to manage her rental properties, said: “We provide advice on a wide range of mortgages and financial services. We are dedicated to finding the best deals and products available to suit each of our client’s individual needs and circumstances.”

Olivia Wells added: “Available nationwide, My Property Box Financial Services has customer service at the core, driving each of our decisions. Our utmost satisfaction comes from ensuring every client feels genuinely valued and fully supported throughout their entire journey with us.”

