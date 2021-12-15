An award-winning North East estate agency is on the move, after outgrowing its existing premises.

Venture Properties, which has five branches across County Durham, has moved to a larger site in Crook to accommodate its growing team.

Thanks to a £150,000 investment, the team have moved from The Royal Corner across the market place to South Street, with more space to work and welcome clients.

Director Julie Garthwaite said: “I am delighted with the new office as it has provided a much better working environment for our team – it has given everyone a new lease of life as they all have their own space and it’s lovely to be able to have conversations with staff and customers without having to talk loudly to be heard.

“It’s so much more welcoming than the old office, for both clients and staff, and we love all the extra space. We’ve refurbished it and tried to make a modern twist whilst keeping some of the original features of the building.”

The firm has been increasingly busy over the course of the pandemic, thanks to initiatives such as the stamp duty holiday and the continuing trend to work from home.

Julie added: “Like any other business it was unnerving going into the first lockdown as no one was sure what the future held.

“We were fortunate that when we opened our doors following the first lockdown, we saw a dramatic increase across all areas of the business, particularly when it came to new landlords coming into the market.

Venture has won gold awards at three of its branches for best letting agent in Darlington, Durham and Chester-le-Street 2020-21 at the British Property Awards.

For more information, visit www.venturepropertiesuk.com