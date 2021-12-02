Staff at a Tees Valley estate agency are spreading festive cheer to underprivileged children in the region with a Christmas jumper appeal.

The team at Browns Estate Agency, which has offices in Stockton, Norton and Darlington, are collecting clothing to be donated to children who are under social services’ care across Middlesbrough, to wear for the Save the Children UK Christmas Jumper Day initiative.

The appeal is being led by Browns’ commercial property consultant Julie Anderson, whose daughter, Kimberley, works for Middlesbrough Council’s social care team and alerted Julie to the issues.

Julie said: “When Christmas Jumper Day comes round, many kids don’t want to go to school because they don’t have one to wear.

“The social workers aren’t able to buy things themselves due to regulations, so I said, ‘well, can I?’, and that’s how the ball started rolling.”

Those who want to contribute but are unable to drop a new jumper into the office can donate via a GoFundMe page. Funds raised will then be used to purchase a range of styles and sizes, from toddler to secondary school age.

Julie first launched the jumper drive in December 2020, collecting over 200 items in just a week. This year, over 20 jumpers have already been donated, and Browns has kicked off the GoFundMe collection with a £250 donation.

She continued: “It’s something we as a team feel really passionate about, and it’s especially close to my heart with my daughter working in social care.

“These children face so much hardship at such a young age, they don’t need to feel excluded during events like this on top of everything else.

“They were so grateful to have something new, that belonged to them, last year and absolutely loved it – we received a wonderful letter to thank us.

“We want to do something to make them feel special as we approach Christmas.”

Browns will be collecting donations until Tuesday, December 7th, before delivering the jumpers to the council’s social services team, who will then share out among children under their care. Due to restrictions, only new, unworn items are able to be donated.

To donate a Christmas jumper, or contribute to the GoFundMe page, contact Browns Estate Agency or visit https://gofund.me/8f4108d8.