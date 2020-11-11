Ah, Roulette – is there another traditional casino game that can hold an amount of excitement that even comes close to this one? Seriously, the anticipation of watching that ball fly round the wheel can be tantamount to some of the very best sporting matches. And the best bit is there is almost always a crowd of people with you too, each willing the ball to land in an advantageous position.

Roulette as we know it today is widely accepted to have been created in 18th Century France, however the roots of the game can actually be traced even further back to 17th Century Italy and a game called Biribi. Regardless, by the 21st Century Roulette was everywhere to be found, however what many people forget is that there is an essential difference of the best roulette strategy between the European and American style. Read ahead for an explanation of European Roulette.

History of European Roulette

The history of European Roulette can be traced back to an inventor named Blaise Pascal, a man who was trying to find the secret to perpetual motion, and inadvertently set the foundations for one of the greatest casino games to ever be invented. This was back in the 17th Century, and it took a while for Roulette as we know today to evolve.

One of the first mentions of Roulette anywhere is from Paris in the late 1700s. In fact, there was a whole novel written in commemoration of the casino game – La Roulette by Jacques Lablee. The game quickly spread across Europe, with the double zero pocket being eradicated in Germany. As we will see later, this is one of the main differences between American and European Roulette.

Basic rules of European Roulette

So, the basic rules of European Roulette are actually incredibly simple, especially when compared to some other casino games like Poker, for example. You basically choose a value to bet on, and this could be from the inside or outside bets on the Roulette table. This is essentially a choice between putting your money on one sole number, or on a group of odd numbers, for instance.

Once you have done so it is time to let the magical Roulette wheel do the work. The dealer will place a ball in the wheel and spin it, now it is just up to the forces above to dictate whether or not you will end up winning. You can see why so many people love to play Roulette – it really is rather simple!

Major differences between European and American Roulette

Now then, most inexperienced gamblers won’t actually have any idea about this, but there are two separate types of Roulette that one can play in the 21st Century – European and American Roulette.

There aren’t that many differences between these too games, in fact they would look largely the same to someone with an inattentive gaze. The major difference, though, is that American Roulette has a double zero and a zero value, whereas the European version does not.