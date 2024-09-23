Europe’s Largest Ethnic Minority Supplier Diversity Conference Celebrating Innovation Concludes with Record-Breaking Participation

Business Diversity Connect attracted over 600 diverse global attendees and corporate leaders

Event showcased trailblazing ethnic minority-owned businesses and strengthened corporate partnerships

MSDUK Innovation Challenge 2024 celebrated pioneering entrepreneurs driving business transformation

The Business Diversity Connect Conference 2024, Europe’s largest ethnic minority supplier diversity event, took place at the QEII Centre in London last week. Hosted in collaboration with Minority Supplier Development UK (MSDUK) and the European Supplier Diversity Program (ESDP), the event highlighted the transformative contributions of minority-owned businesses (EMBs), with a focus on innovation, resilience, and corporate partnerships.

This year, the conference connected over 300 ethnic minority-owned businesses with leading global corporations. Key industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and corporate representatives from companies such as Accenture, Amazon, AstraZeneca, Barclays, bp, CBRE, EY, Fidelity International, GSK, JPMorganChase, and Nestlé gathered to explore how diversity drives business growth, sustainability, and innovation.

The MSDUK Innovation Challenge 2024 was the highlight of the event, recognising minority-owned businesses that are reshaping industries through innovation. Out of over 300 entries from the UK and Europe, twelve finalists presented their ideas, competing for a £20,000 cash prize. The winners included:

Digital Transformations: Osas O. (Deep.Meta)

Innovation Pioneers: Faizan Patankar (Amygda AI)

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance): Thuta Khin & Joey Li (House of Impact/Leiho)

ESDP Entrepreneurs Category: Anas Aljamie (Drink matély)

These innovators were recognised for their creativity and impactful contributions, showcasing the vital role diversity plays in shaping the future of business.

The event culminated in a Business Awards Gala Dinner, where individuals and corporations were honoured for their contributions to supplier diversity and inclusion, with categories such as “Corporate of the Year”, “Emerging Corporate Supplier Diversity Program of the Year”, and “High Growth Business of the Year”.

Lushentha Naidoo, Managing Director at ESDP, emphasised the significance of the conference, noting, “This event takes place at a critical time, with the rise of right-wing movements across Europe challenging Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. These political shifts highlight the ongoing struggle for minority communities to gain equal opportunities. The Business Diversity Connect Conference 2024 serves as a powerful reminder of the essential role minority-owned businesses play in fostering a more inclusive, innovative, and resilient business landscape. The future holds immense promise for the continued growth and success of these ventures. ESDP is proud to collaborate with MSDUK on this event to lead the way on supplier diversity.”

Reshma Sheikh, Managing Director of MSDUK, highlighted the significance of this year’s event, noting its growth as the first conference in partnership with ESDP. “It’s been incredible to witness some of the SMEs that joined us nearly 20 years ago now returning as large corporates, supporting the next generation of minority-owned businesses – a true full-circle moment. In light of the recent race-related incidents in the UK, it’s more important than ever to showcase the remarkable contributions of ethnic minority-owned businesses. This conference demonstrates how increasing supplier diversity not only fosters sustainable practices but also drives meaningful economic growth.”

This event was supported by the following sponsor, Accenture, EY, Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Along with GSK, EY, Cummins Inc., IBM, JPMorganChase, Amazon, Google, CBRE, Lancecroft, AstraZeneca, Barclays, Abbott, City of London, AgileOne, Fidelity International, First Business Response, Gazelle, Roche, RBC, Ashurst, Baker Hughes, BMG, bX Merchandise Promotional Gifts, Marsh & McLennan Companies.

For more information on the Business Diversity Connect conference, visit Business Diversity Connect.