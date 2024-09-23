MultiWebMarketing™ Wins Prestigious Global NYX Award

MultiWebMarketing™, a leading, Doncaster based digital marketing agency, has been honoured with a coveted NYX Award, recognised globally as one of the most prestigious awards for design and website user experience (UX). Known for recognising the world’s best in design, the NYX Awards have previously acknowledged industry giants such as Aston Martin, Walt Disney, Adidas, Nike, Google, Mercedes Benz and many more.

This year, MultiWebMarketing™ earned the award for its outstanding work on three new divisional websites for Pacy & Wheatley Group, a valued client of 11 years. The websites showcase a seamless blend of design and functionality, exceptional UX reflecting MultiWebMarketing’s™ deep commitment to push the boundaries of innovative website design.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from NYX, especially among such elite company,” said Paul Smith, Founder of MultiWebMarketing™. “Our longstanding partnership with the Pacy & Wheatley Group has allowed us to continually push boundaries and deliver exceptional digital experiences. This award is a testament to the incredible design skills of our team and our collaborative approach with clients like Pacy & Wheatley. It’s a real honour, for our website design and development teams, to be recognised winning such a prestigious award’.

Anthony Wheatley, Group Managing Director of Pacy & Wheatley, added, “We’re thrilled to see MultiWebMarketing™ recognised for their dedication and creativity. Their work, over the last 11 years, on all our websites has been instrumental in showcasing our brand and divisions helping our business to aggressively scale up over the last decade, and we thank them for their continued partnership.