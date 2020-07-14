The EuroPlay Games Contest: ‘Eurovision of games’ taking place on 28th August, nomination for UK game opens with UK Game of the Show contest.

Ukie (United Kingdom) has united with trade associations FLEGA (Flemish) GDACZ, (Czechia), GIC (Poland), RGDA (Romania), SGA (Serbia), IGEA (Australia) and the Latvian game association to launch The EuroPlay Games Contest this summer.

Taking place on Friday 28 August during gamescom and hosted by Mr Midas, EuroPlay will show the best unreleased games from across Europe in a live showcase on Twitch in a Eurovision-style contest.

Finalists will be selected by each nation’s association or trade body to represent their nation in the competition.

Developers who make it to EuroPlay will then have the chance to show off their game in the form of a short trailer – the more impactful and imaginative the better.

Once all the entries have been broadcast a public vote will be conducted on Twitter to crown the inaugural EuroPlay Contest champion.

During the contest, journalists, influencers and publishers will have a chance to meet the teams behind each competing game during a dedicated video-conference call.

The UK entry will be decided through Ukie’s annual UK Game of the Show competition, which will take place prior to the EuroPlay final and follow the same format.

15 plucky companies will pitch their unreleased game via Twitch on Monday 24 August, with the winner advancing to the EuroPlay final later that week following a public vote on Twitter.

“We’re really excited to throw the UK Game of the Show contest open to the world on Twitch,” said Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie. “This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the amazing creativity of UK game developers and give unreleased games a valuable moment in the spotlight.”

“Indie games are the heartbeat of this industry, an incredible hub for devs to flex their creative muscles! I’m beyond excited and honoured to be hosting the EuroPlay Contest,” commented Mr Midas.

Trade associations or national developer groups interested in participating in EuroPlay can contact Sam Collins at sam@ukie.org.uk.

UK developers wishing to enter UK Game of the Show must show their interest in entering by emailing Leon Cliff at leon@ukie.org.uk by Friday 10th July.