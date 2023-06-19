Everrati to showcase world’s first electric redefined Porsche 911 Cabriolet and flagship GT40 at Salon Privé London

Everrati, a leading creator of redefined electric iconic vehicles, is attending Salon Privé London 2023

World’s first electric redefined Porsche Wide Body 911 (964) and its flagship electric supercar, the GT40, will be on display

Everrati will also have its Land Rover Series IIA available for test drives

All Everrati products are meticulously re-engineered and hand built by the company’s team of specialists, with bespoke, state-of-the-art electric powertrains

The exclusive and iconic cars are right in the zeitgeist of today’s sustainable luxury trend, future-proofed for tomorrow

18 April 2023: Everrati, the leading international technology company specialising in redefining iconic cars with state-of-the-art EV powertrains, has announced it will showcase its electric redefined Porsche 911 (964) Wide Body Cabriolet and GT40 at Salon Privé London 2023.

At the prestigious event held at the exclusive Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, on 20-22 April 2023, Everrati will be among elite automotive company with its world’s first electric redefined Wide Body Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet and its flagship electric supercar, the GT40, on display.

Everrati’s presence at Salon Prive London 2023 underscores the company’s dedication to innovation and sustainable luxury. Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to see first hand the company’s cutting-edge technology and craftsmanship and learn more about its mission to preserve automotive history for future generations.

In addition to static cars on display at the event, Everrati will have its electric Land Rover Series IIA available for VIP test drives close to the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Justin Lunny, CEO of Everrati said: “We are thrilled to be attending Salon Privé London and showcasing our electric redefined Porsche 911 Cabriolet and GT40. These two iconic cars are a testament to our commitment to preserving classic automotive history while integrating advanced electric powertrain technology to enhance their performance and sustainability.”

Everrati’s electric redefined Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet brings together open-top zero-emission motoring with iconic design, offering a truly unique experience, with thrilling performance thanks to its state-of-the-art OEM-grade EV powertrain, but one that also majors on clean air.

As large-scale manufacturers focus their resources on the production of hardtop EVs, convertible EV options are scarce. Everrati is preserving the unique hood-down driving experience, offering buyers a choice beyond that of mainstream brands by combining timeless styling with the very latest in EV technology.

With significantly more power than the original Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet on which it is based, the 964 Wide Body Cabriolet is available in 440bhp or 500bhp forms; the latter can accelerate from 0-60mph in under four seconds with a total driving range of 200 miles thanks to its 62kWh battery.

Extensively engineered at Everrati’s global headquarters in Oxfordshire, England, the Wide Body Cabriolet, like all the company’s models, combines a best in class restoration alongside OEM levels of engineering and sector-leading IP, blended with technology from the best Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

In addition to the UK and Europe, another key market for Everrati is North America, where the company has a partnership with Aria Group. Based in Irvine, California, Aria has peerless expertise in low-volume, high-end vehicle engineering and production supporting world-leading OEMs and reimagination specialists. This arrangement enables Everrati to offer its 964 range on both sides of the Atlantic.

Everrati is also proud to show its fully electric GT40 supercar, in this, the Le Mans Centenary year and also the 100th birthday year of Carol Shelby. The legendary GT40 racing car, famed for beating Ferrari and winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times in a row from 1966 to 1969, is Everrati’s flagship supercar. Adorned in the famous Black livery of the Le Mans ’66 race winning car, it is meticulously engineered with a proprietary EV powertrain, and utilises the same family of high performance eMotors as the Lotus Evija hypercar, generating up to 800bhp, 800Nm of torque, and 0-62mph acceleration in under four seconds. Inside the cabin, the interior has been masterfully upholstered with luxury Bridge of Weir leather and retrimmed to the highest quality.

Everrati partnered with Superformance with the mission of precision re-engineering the legendary Le Mans-winning car with a custom-designed electric drivetrain for a zero-emissions future. Superformance, based in Jupiter, Florida, is a global leader in the manufacture of 1960s-era continuation component sports cars and produces a rolling chassis for the GT40 built under license. As a result, it is the world’s only GT40 EV listed in the official Shelby Registry.

