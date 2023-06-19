Genuine ‘matching numbers’ 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback among 89 strong classic car auction

1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback and 1960 Facel Vega HK500 among the automotive royalty heading to auction

Classic, collector and performance cars worth around £2 million are being put up for sale

Cars on offer represent more than nine decades of automotive history from 30 different motor manufacturers

Some 89 stunning classic, collector and performance cars from more than 30 different car manufacturers, with a combined value of around £2 million are going under the hammer at H&H Classics’ upcoming auction. The sale at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton will take place on 26 April 2023, from 1pm.

“As H&H Classics celebrates its landmark 30th year of continuous trading, it feels even more special to be coming back to the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, for the first time in 2023,” comments Damian Jones, senior motorcar specialist, H&H Classics. “With so many rare cars on offer, the sale could be the perfect opportunity for classic car enthusiasts to add to their collection as the popular spring and summer show seasons commence.”

With over nine decades of motoring history represented, there is a car to appeal to almost every type of collector. From the oldest, a magnificent 1926 Rolls-Royce 20hp Doctor’s Coupe, estimated at £35,000 – £40,000, through to one of the newest, an exquisite 2010 Range Rover Vogue Overfinch Holland & Holland, estimated to fetch between £28,000 – £32,000, demand from around the world is expected to be strong.

For those looking for exclusivity, a 1978 Kougar Sport Jaguar could fit the bill. The example on offer was the fifth Kougar Sports manufactured and the first to be supplied new to the United Kingdom. Sporting a 4.2 litre Jaguar straight-six engine with a four-speed manual transmission and having benefitted from a recent mechanical overhaul, this example has covered only 20,000 miles in Kougar form and is estimated to sell between £35,000 – £40,000.

One of the auction highlights, offered with ‘no reserve’, is a ‘garage find’ 1960 Facel Vega HK500. One of only 98 UK supplied cars, this desirable 6.3 litre, disc braked example has been residing in north Wales garage for almost 50 years.

Meanwhile, those looking for an American muscle icon are in for a treat. Estimated at £130,000 – £160,000, the genuine ‘matching numbers’ 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback has been through an exhaustive and photographically documented restoration. Refinished in its original Nightmist Blue with Black knitted décor upholstery, the GT500 would make a great addition to any collector’s garage.

Jones continues, “We are delighted to present our latest auction catalogue of classic and performance cars. With such a variety of cars on offer, from American muscle, iconic British sports cars to the rustic 4×4, I’m sure there is something here for every classic and collector alike.”

Since its foundation in 1993, H&H Classics has successfully sold over 15,000 cars and motorcycles and is one of only five auction houses to have ever sold an individual car for more than $10 million.

The auction takes place at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, on 26 April, with viewing available on Tuesday 25 April. Bidding can be done online, via telephone or in person. To view all the cars going under the hammer, click here, or for more information, visit www.handh.co.uk.

