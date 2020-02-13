What is ATA?

ATA is the abbreviated form of the American Translators Association. It serves as the largest professional association of translators and interpreters in the United States. With nearly 10000 members in more than 100 countries, ATA stands as the epitome for everything related to translations.

What is ATA translation?

ATA takes certification examination for anyone willing to be a member. The ATA certificate serves as a mid-career credential for experienced translators. Hence, anyone who has been “certified” can be guaranteed to provide a top-notch translation.

Translation provided by an ATA certified translator is known as ATA translation. As mentioned previously, these translations are industry-standard for accuracy.

Is every language pair supported?

No. Certification is currently available

From Arabic, Chinese, Croatian, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Ukrainian into English .

Into Arabic, Chinese, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Ukrainian from English .

However, ATA promises the addition of more language pairs as the demand for certification increases.

When does ATA translation come in handy?

As mentioned earlier ATA certified translator near me provides an accurate translation. In instances, such as when you are applying for a visa or citizenship certified via USCIS, there is a need for a certified translation. A certificate translation services is an accurate translation. The accuracy is further established by a certificate of accuracy to go along with the translation.

A translation can be certified by anyone in the US, however, translations from members of ATA (American Translators Association) is considered to be the industry standard. A member stamping and signing on a certificate of accuracy guarantees leeway in scrutinous situations. As ATA states, some government services asking for notarized translation may accept translation signed and stamped by ATA certified translators.

A certificate of accuracy includes a statement of translator’s qualifications, a statement affirming to completeness and accuracy of the document, identification of document, translators name, signature, and date.

When is ATA certified translation required?

Owing to the necessity of accuracy, a client may require certified translation in various situations. Procedures with government entities and legal proceedings (civil or criminal) require certified translation. Here are the documents requiring certified translation:

Certificates – birth certificate, death certificate, marriage certificate, divorce certificate, academic translations, diploma certificate Medical record translation, passport translations Warrants, treaties, extraditions Financial documents, investment statements, and letters Letters of invitations for foreign travel Oaths (affidavits, statutory statements), and contracts Book translation

Where to get ATA translation services?

Answer – online translation services. Whether you are migrating to the US and want to get your vital registrations translated or you want your academic certificates translated Ata certified translator and translation services have a solution for all your quandaries. Since the process is online you can get translations while enjoying the canopy of your backyard. Also, since online translations support hundreds of languages translating from and into specific languages (ATA supported or otherwise) is not a problem.