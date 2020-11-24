Given the year 2020 has been with widespread disruption in every aspect of our lives, you could no doubt do with a holiday. Last year, skiing holidays were mostly unaffected as much of the world went into lockdown postseason. This year things are different, but if hurtling down the slopes is your thing, the desire to experience the feeling and thrills of snow sports is burning in your blood.

The good news skiing is not completely abandoned in 2021. So if you are going to travel and ski, what do you need to know?

Dealing with Covid Uncertainty

With countries deploying systems such as tiers, curfews, and lockdowns which tend to spring out of nowhere, negotiating the travel landscape is difficult. As such, it is important that you protect your ski holiday investment as much as possible. As such, ensure the following is in place:

Travel Guarantees – Ensure that every aspect of travelling is subject to a full refund should something Covid-19 related occur. This should include suspension of factors like ‘Air Bridges’ where you might be expected to self isolate on your return.This should include trains, flights, and any other form of transport you will be using to arrive at your destination. When booking your flight, before parting with your cash phone the airline to double-check the flight is still running. Air travel is subject to change with some airlines no longer operating on weekends.

– Ensure that every aspect of travelling is subject to a full refund should something Covid-19 related occur. This should include suspension of factors like ‘Air Bridges’ where you might be expected to self isolate on your return.This should include trains, flights, and any other form of transport you will be using to arrive at your destination. When booking your flight, before parting with your cash phone the airline to double-check the flight is still running. Air travel is subject to change with some airlines no longer operating on weekends. Ski Holiday Refund Guarantees– Make sure your holiday is subject to Covid guarantees and that your tour holiday provider commits to a full refund. Most good operators will offer refunds without question. As a good example, you can book with confidence at Esquiades.com as they offer a total refund should virus disruption hit. Note that most tour providers have a specific cancellation policy for Covid-19. Other cancellation reasons may not be subject to the same terms.

Think Economy and Quality

Another aspect to take into account is to go for the cheaper skiing holidays and travel. You may be used to the luxury side, but the more money you payout, the more money you risk, guarantees aside.

The good news here is that it is possible to get a good skiing holiday without breaking the bank as the quality seems to improve year on year. Here are some tips for getting the best skiing holiday deals.

Book Early – You get a substantial discount by booking early with most tour providers. There is normally a deadline involved, so make sure you don’t miss it. Discounts can be as much as 20% off the price.

– You get a substantial discount by booking early with most tour providers. There is normally a deadline involved, so make sure you don’t miss it. Discounts can be as much as 20% off the price. Leverage Instalments – If your budget is tight, consider paying in instalments to spread the cost if your chosen provider allows it. This may come in handy with Christmas on the horizon.

– If your budget is tight, consider paying in instalments to spread the cost if your chosen provider allows it. This may come in handy with Christmas on the horizon. Pre-book Ski Passes – Get further discounts by pre-booking ski passes which can push up the price significantly by booking on the day. Check that they are subject to refunds as well as your holiday.

– Get further discounts by pre-booking ski passes which can push up the price significantly by booking on the day. Check that they are subject to refunds as well as your holiday. Stay Local– Obviously, if you’re based in Britain, skiing in Europe is cheaper than skiing in America. Not only that, you’re more likely to be allowed into a European country than the United States. You can find excellent skiing deals too if you shop around.

Booking early also brings other benefits such as securing your choice of hotel and dates. Perhaps most of all, it will give you something to look forward to. With this in mind, take a look at cheap ski holidays with Esquiades.com as they have good offerings.

Social Distancing and Other Aspects

Any public place in the world will have social distancing and other measures deployed. You might want to check with your provider exactly what these are, especially if this will bring you peace of mind.

Generally, the same rules apply in one country to the next, but subtle differences may exist. Check various government websites to ensure you know what to expect when you arrive.

Ski Holidays

Although this may seem like an effort, it is really just checking a few websites with which the exception of government websites, you’d do anyway. Information is key to having a stress-free skiing holiday in 2021.

There are also advantages. The slopes will not be as packed and so queueing for ski lifts etc. will be less. Dining will be less congested too. It could be the perfect time to learn to ski as beginner classes will be restricted to fixed numbers.

With the year we’ve had in 2020, it is time to get out and see as much of the world as possible, ideally doing something you love. The slopes are beautiful, packed with wonderful skiable snow. The mountains are calling to you.

It is time to do a little research and book. Skiing and snowboarding make you feel alive, and as you descend, you get a feeling that many of us have needed for mot of this year. Freedom.