A kind-hearted student has raised over £800 for Dementia UK by having her head shaved. Eve Walker, a Year 13 student at Richmond Sixth Form College, was motivated to do this hair-raising challenge after completing her work experience at Nightingale Hall in July. Eve got so much out of her work experience that she has continued to volunteer at the care home since the summer and visits every week to help where she can.

Eve spends a lot of time with the residents and experiences first-hand the impact of dementia, how it affects not only those who live with the condition but also their families. She also enjoys helping to run a choir and playing games, such as dominoes, which gives the residents a huge amount of pleasure.

Eve’s Mum is a barber so was well-qualified to help out with her head shave which took place in the Bay Horse pub in Catterick with friends and families supporting Eve in her challenge. Donations can still be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Eve-Walker1 Seven inches of Eve’s hair was cut off and has been donated to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children who lose their hair during cancer treatment.

Eve, together with Saul Tuite, Headboy, have spoken to all the Year 12 and Year 13 students at college in charity-themed assemblies to highlight the importance of supporting charities and the many different ways this can be achieved. They emphasised that often it is the small acts of kindness that can sometimes make the biggest difference.

Eve was delighted that her boyfriend, Jack Greenslade, was also ‘brave to shave’ and chose to donate the money he raised to Marie Curie. Eve said: “I am studying Health and Social Care and have been really interested in finding out about the symptoms of dementia. I really enjoyed my week at Nightingale Hall and loved getting to know some of the residents there and spending time with them singing, playing dominoes and supporting them in their day-to-day activities. It also made me appreciate how it is not just the person with dementia who suffers but how their families need support too. I hope that what is quite a small gesture of shaving my head can go some way to helping those who are affected by dementia.”

Les Richardson, Assistant Headteacher, said: “I can only admire Eve, not only for having the courage to shave her head but for her ongoing commitment to help at Nightingale Hall care home. Eve was so passionate, as she spoke to us about her experiences and determination to support those who need help, that she moved many of us to tears. She is a great role model and has been instrumental in encouraging and inspiring her fellow students to consider ways of supporting different charities and people in need. We are very proud of her efforts.”

Hilda Hayo, CEO of Dementia UK and Chief Admiral Nurse, concluded: “We know that living with dementia can be a difficult and lonely experience. The support of an Admiral Nurse is a lifeline for families affected by dementia and the invaluable support of Eve Walker will mean we can provide this vital, life-changing support to even more families who need it.”

To find out about ways to support Dementia UK visit https://www.dementiauk.org/get-involved/