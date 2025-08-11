Evice Technologies partners with Twisted Automotive to electrify iconic British 4×4 line-up

Best‑of‑British collaboration pairs Evice’s next-gen EV platform

with Twisted’s celebrated “Best, Made Better” craftsmanship

Twisted Automotive signs Letter of Intent to partner with Evice Technologies to electrify model lineup.

Feasibility study planned for Q4 2025, codenamed “Project Overland”, with study vehicle delivered to Evice Technologies for initial assessment.

Study vehicle to appear at Hampton Court Concours of Elegance (5-7 September‚ 2025).

Second commercial application of Evice Technologies’ proprietary all-electric architecture, first debuted in Halcyon’s remastering of the Rolls-Royce Corniche, and next step in the company’s global electrification ambitions.

Evice Technologies, a Tier‑1 provider of specialist electric powertrain solutions, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Twisted Automotive to supply bespoke EV architecture across Twisted’s flagship vehicle line‑up.

Under the agreement, Twisted will gain access to Evice Technologies’ state-of-the-art electrification hardware and software, supported by its world-class battery and drivetrain expertise. Delivery of the turnkey package will include prototype engineering, rigorous testing, and production supply, showcasing the versatility of Evice Technologies’ electrification platform for the automotive sector.

This best‑of‑British partnership will combine the powerful, silent and effortless performance of Evice Technologies’ powertrain with Twisted’s world-famous “Best, Made Better” ethos to deliver truly unforgettable driving experiences.

The first feasibility study within Project Overland is scheduled to begin in Q4 2025. It will involve extensive testing and benchmarking of a Twisted Defender study vehicle, which is due to appear at The Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace (5-7 September 2025).

Beyond Project Overland, Evice Technologies and Twisted Automotive will evaluate electrified powertrains for other models, including the Range Rover Classic and T-Bug platforms, leveraging Evice Technologies’ modular technology to accommodate a variety of vehicle types and specifications.

Matthew Pearson, Chief Executive Officer, Evice Technologies

“Charles and the Twisted team are obsessed with perfecting the Land Rover driving experience. This aligns perfectly with our belief that electrification must build upon and complement the original character of the car. Following our success with Halcyon, this new partnership with Twisted demonstrates the adaptability of our technology and highlights the global appetite for passion-driven, properly engineered EVs born in Britain. We are incredibly excited to start working with Charles and Twisted, as we grow Evice Technologies into a Tier-1 e-powertrain provider.”

Charles Fawcett, Founder & Managing Director, Twisted Automotive

“Twisted, now in its 25th year, has always been heavily focussed on product development, developing the absolute best version of its vehicles. This initial study with the team at Evice will enable Twisted to ensure any future EV offering fits its mantra, ‘The Best, Made Better’.”