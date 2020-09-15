International Investment firm, EXANTE has been highly commended by the Financial Times’ Financial Adviser magazine, in its annual Diversity in Finance Awards 2020.

EXANTE, which was shortlisted for two awards, scooping the coveted highly commended accolade in the Employer of the Year category and coming third in terms of Female Diversity.

This year EXANTE launched its COVID-19 volunteer programme, allowing staff members to volunteer 1-2 days a week for a COVID-19 relief charity.

Employees are also given the opportunity to work from home, with more than a third of the company’s workforce already choosing remote working before COVID-19. However, hose who are based at one of the firm’s many European locations are given free lunches and snacks.

Financial Adviser’s Editor and presenter of the awards, Simoney Kyriakou said: “They [EXANTE] have demonstrated their commitment to supporting unlimited career opportunities for men and women, regardless of age, race, religion, disability or gender and they’ve introduced an effective global exchange and mobility programme. it’s a really good one to watch, well done EXANTE.”

Anatoliy Knyazev, executive director and co-founder of EXANTE said: “This is a wonderful achievement for EXANTE, and if I may say, one that is truly deserved. It’s amazing what we have achieved with our London team in such a short space of time. When we entered the award we had 30% of females in our C-level team, however in the last few months this has grown to 50% which has really changed the face of our company and further demonstrated our commitment to diversity in our workforce. This is still quite unusual in the finance world and we’re happy to be leading the way.”

“We would like to thank our HR Director, Daiga Trumpe for the amazing strides she has made in making EXANTE an even more diverse place to work. She’s incredibly passionate about diversity and has led the way on this initiative,” he added.

The Financial Adviser Diversity in Finance Awards celebrate companies and individuals who have launched diversity initiatives and demonstrated their support for minority groups.

This Employer of the Year Award is for the firm who “stands out for having a truly successful, diverse workforce, demonstrated through the development of inclusive policies, practices and initiatives which have delivered measurable results.”

EXANTE supports its staff members to be the best they can. The company co-finances professional development courses; letting employees expand their skills.

EXANTE is currently in the process of launching its recognition programme, which will see employees further rewarded for their hard work and contribution to the company’s success.