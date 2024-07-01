Exciting Events in Sunderland this July 2024

Sunderland is gearing up for a vibrant and eventful July 2024 with a host of festivals, concerts, and community gatherings that promise to keep everyone entertained. Here are some highlights to look forward to:

Monument Festival (July 20)

Monument Festival, replacing the Kubix Rock Festival, is set to take over Herrington Country Park. This all-day event will feature rock, indie, and alternative music across two stages, along with numerous food stalls, licensed bars, and various attractions. It’s expected to be one of the summer’s major highlights in the North East​ (Monument Festival)​.

Kubix Pop & Dance Festival (July 13)

Another exciting event at Herrington Country Park, the Kubix Pop & Dance Festival, will bring together top pop acts and dance artists. With a main stage and a Big Top Dance Arena, this festival promises a fantastic lineup and an unforgettable party atmosphere​ (Kubix)​.

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics (July 19)

Legendary DJ Pete Tong will bring his acclaimed Ibiza Classics show to Herrington Country Park. Featuring the Essential Orchestra and conducted by Jules Buckley, this event will re-imagine timeless house tracks with orchestral arrangements, creating a unique and electrifying experience​ (Live at Herrington)​.

Summer Streets Festival (July 15-16)

Taking place at Roker Cliff Park, the Summer Streets Festival is a family-friendly event featuring live music, arts, and community activities. Established in 2014, this festival has become a staple in Sunderland’s summer calendar​ (Monument Festival)​.

Sunderland Craft Beer Festival (July 26-27)

Hosted at The Fire Station, this festival will offer a wide range of craft beers from local and national breweries. It’s an excellent opportunity for beer enthusiasts to sample various brews while enjoying live music and food stalls​ (AllEvents.in)​.

The Human League Live (July 12)

The iconic band The Human League will perform at Herrington Country Park, bringing their classic hits to Sunderland. This concert is part of the Live at Herrington series and is expected to draw fans of all ages​ (Live at Herrington)​​ (AllEvents.in)​.

Community and Family Events

St Benedict’s Hospice Sunflower Summer Fair (July 6) : A community fair featuring stalls, games, and activities aimed at raising funds for the hospice​ ( AllEvents.in )

: A community fair featuring stalls, games, and activities aimed at raising funds for the hospice​ Kids Summer Party at the Stadium of Light (July 14): A fun-filled event for children, including entertainment, games, and activities at Sunderland’s famous stadium​ ( AllEvents.in )

With such a diverse range of events, Sunderland offers something for everyone this July. Whether you’re into music festivals, community fairs, or family activities, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. For more details on these events and more, visit local event listings and tourism websites such as AllEvents.in and Monument Festival.