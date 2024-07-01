Exciting Events in Durham this July 2024

Durham is set to host a variety of engaging events this July, offering something for everyone, from music enthusiasts to sports fans. Here are some highlights:
Durham Brass Festival (July 5-13)
The Durham Brass Festival is a vibrant celebration of brass music, featuring a mix of soul, funk, and modernist folk acts. This year’s lineup includes performances by the Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show, Smoove & Turrell, and the Cory Band, among others. The festival will also feature free outdoor events like “Streets of Brass” and “Party in the Park” (This is Durham) (This is Durham).
Durham Miners’ Gala (July 13)
Known as “The Big Meeting,” the Durham Miners’ Gala is one of the largest annual gatherings celebrating trade unionism and community values. The event includes a banner parade through the streets of Durham City, ending at the Racecourse, and is expected to attract over 200,000 people (Visit County Durham) (This is Durham).
Durham City Run Festival (July 18-20)
This festival includes a series of running events such as the Durham City 5K and 10K races, the “Run Like A Legend” timed mile, and “Families on Track.” The festival offers a mix of competitive and family-friendly runs, making it an inclusive event for all ages and abilities (Durham City Run Festival).
Live Music at Seat Unique Riverside
On July 19, The Who, accompanied by a full orchestra, will perform at Seat Unique Riverside in Chester-le-Street. They will be joined by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, offering a night of classic hits and iconic music (This is Durham).
Shakespeare Festival (July 8-30)
To celebrate the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare’s First Folio, the Durham Shakespeare Festival will feature performances of “Macbeth” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at various venues including Ushaw: Historic House, Chapels and Gardens, and the Assembly Rooms Theatre in Durham City (This is Durham).
Other Notable Events
- Durham County Show (July 6-7): A traditional county show featuring showjumping, horse showing, dog shows, and trade stands at Thornley Hall Farm (Visit County Durham).
- Gabrielle Live at Durham Cathedral (July 20): An enchanting evening of soulful music at the historic Durham Cathedral (Visit County Durham).
- Gaia at Durham Cathedral (July 10 – September 10): An awe-inspiring artwork by Luke Jerram, showcasing a giant illuminated globe installation (This is Durham).
Durham is brimming with activities this July, ensuring that visitors and locals alike have a plethora of exciting options to enjoy. For more details on these events, visit This is Durham.