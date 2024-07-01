Exciting Events in Durham this July 2024

Durham is set to host a variety of engaging events this July, offering something for everyone, from music enthusiasts to sports fans. Here are some highlights:

Durham Brass Festival (July 5-13)

The Durham Brass Festival is a vibrant celebration of brass music, featuring a mix of soul, funk, and modernist folk acts. This year’s lineup includes performances by the Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show, Smoove & Turrell, and the Cory Band, among others. The festival will also feature free outdoor events like “Streets of Brass” and “Party in the Park”​ (This is Durham)​​ (This is Durham)​.

Durham Miners’ Gala (July 13)

Known as “The Big Meeting,” the Durham Miners’ Gala is one of the largest annual gatherings celebrating trade unionism and community values. The event includes a banner parade through the streets of Durham City, ending at the Racecourse, and is expected to attract over 200,000 people​ (Visit County Durham)​​ (This is Durham)​.

Durham City Run Festival (July 18-20)

This festival includes a series of running events such as the Durham City 5K and 10K races, the “Run Like A Legend” timed mile, and “Families on Track.” The festival offers a mix of competitive and family-friendly runs, making it an inclusive event for all ages and abilities​ (Durham City Run Festival)​.

Live Music at Seat Unique Riverside

On July 19, The Who, accompanied by a full orchestra, will perform at Seat Unique Riverside in Chester-le-Street. They will be joined by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, offering a night of classic hits and iconic music​ (This is Durham)​.

Shakespeare Festival (July 8-30)

To celebrate the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare’s First Folio, the Durham Shakespeare Festival will feature performances of “Macbeth” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at various venues including Ushaw: Historic House, Chapels and Gardens, and the Assembly Rooms Theatre in Durham City​ (This is Durham)​.

Other Notable Events

Durham County Show (July 6-7): A traditional county show featuring showjumping, horse showing, dog shows, and trade stands at Thornley Hall Farm

Gabrielle Live at Durham Cathedral (July 20): An enchanting evening of soulful music at the historic Durham Cathedral

Gaia at Durham Cathedral (July 10 – September 10): An awe-inspiring artwork by Luke Jerram, showcasing a giant illuminated globe installation

Durham is brimming with activities this July, ensuring that visitors and locals alike have a plethora of exciting options to enjoy.