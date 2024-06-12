Exciting Festivals to Experience in Wales This June

June is a vibrant month in Wales, filled with diverse festivals that cater to a wide range of interests. Whether you’re a music lover, an arts enthusiast, or looking for family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the key festivals happening in Wales this June:

1. Westival (6th-10th June)

Located in the stunning Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Westival is an inclusive, intimate festival that combines world-class music with a unique atmosphere. It features genre-blending line-ups, encouraging both emerging artists and established acts​ (Visit Wales)​​ (Visit Wales)​.

2. Gottwood Festival (13th-16th June)

Gottwood is an independent, boutique electronic music festival set in the enchanting woods of Anglesey. Known for its intimate atmosphere and critically acclaimed line-ups, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for attendees​ (Gottwood Festival)​.

3. Hay Festival (23rd May – 2nd June)

While primarily held in May, the Hay Festival extends into early June. This renowned literary festival in Hay-on-Wye features talks, workshops, and performances from some of the world’s leading authors, poets, and thinkers​ (Visit Wales)​.

4. Big Love Festival (28th-30th June)

Taking place in the picturesque surroundings of Monmouthshire, Big Love Festival is a celebration of music and arts with a community feel. It features a diverse line-up of music, arts, and activities that make it a perfect weekend getaway​ (Visit Wales)​.

5. Inside Out Festival (24th June)

Held in Cardiff, this dance music festival attracts thousands of ravers to Bute Park. The festival features genres like drum and bass, hip hop, grime, garage, and house, ensuring a lively and energetic atmosphere​ (Skiddle)​.

6. Wales Balloon Festival (28th-30th June)

Hosted at the Carmarthen Showground, this festival is a spectacular event featuring hot air balloons, live music, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. It’s a visual treat and a great way to enjoy a summer weekend​ (Visit Wales)​.

These festivals highlight the rich cultural landscape of Wales and offer a variety of experiences for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re exploring the literary delights of the Hay Festival or dancing the night away at Inside Out, June in Wales is packed with opportunities to enjoy the best of what this beautiful country has to offer.