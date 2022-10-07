A Teesside-based charity is running a series of events in October to promote and celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black people in the UK.

Taste of Africa North East aims to bring the local community together and showcase the expression of African culture and has been running events across the region for 19 years.

Founder of Taste of Africa Sade Sangowawa said: “We are excited to host this year’s events in October to coincide with Black History Month.

“As a charity, we aim to create awareness of African culture and promote equality and diversity through our programmes. At the events, attendees will experience traditional African dances, food and celebrations.

“Black History Month gives us an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black people in our community – what better way to do that than with a programme of events showcasing local people.”

Taste of Africa North East is running three events through October:

Enjoy an evening of traditional Zulu performances, an African fashion show, dancing and poetry at the showcase event being held at Middlesborough Town Hall on Friday 21 st This event is free and open for all to attend.

Get to know the people in the local community at the Behind the Smile Exhibition. This intergenerational photographic exhibition is being held throughout the month of October at the Dorman Museum in Middlesborough. It celebrates Black History Month and showcases the people in the Teesside area. The event is free and open for all to attend.

Celebrate local young people at the Black History Youths Dinner, held on Thursday 13th This event promotes positive role models among the Black youth community. Tickets cost £35 per head.

The events, in particular the Behind the Smile Exhibition, have been in planning for six months and aim to promote positiveness and diversity and encourage and empower young people to be the best they can be.

Sade added: “We run these events to break down stereotypes, celebrate culture and pave the way for new generations. We want young people to embrace their local communities.

“The work we do wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors and we are incredibly grateful for the support of Tees Valley Combined Authority, Middlesborough Council, Northstar Housing, Northumbrian Water, Ucare Services, Unison, Teesside University, Orangebox Training and YFT Consult.”

Taste of Africa engages the community through schools, creative writing projects, virtual online heritage museums and music projects to educate people on and celebrate the achievements of African culture and heritage.

For more information about Taste of Africa, as well as the programme of events taking place throughout October, visit: www.tasteofafricanortheast.co.uk