Remove barriers and friction from your day with tether-free LTE connectivity, an ultra-slim design and powerhouse battery life

LONDON, UK – 24th March, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, today introduced Galaxy Book S, a game-changing mobile computing device built for high-performing users who don’t want to be weighed down by excessive size and features of traditional laptops. Built for the new achievers – the innovators, the go-getters, those who do things differently to push themselves forward – Galaxy Book S empowers the next generation of mobile entrepreneurs.

With Galaxy Book S, Samsung ushers in a new era of mobile computing with a device that harnesses the mobility and connectivity of a smartphone and the powerful productivity of a PC. Developed in collaboration with leading technology companies, Galaxy Book S takes Samsung’s position as a mobile leader and unites it with the best-in-class workforce platform powered by Microsoft and industry-leading mobile performance from Qualcomm. This new category device offers Gigabit LTE connectivity, instant-on capabilities and a premium design, powered by Windows 10 and the cutting-edge Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx compute platform. With Galaxy Book S, experience the freedom of a new type of mobile device that lets you work anywhere and everywhere, without tethering you to your desk or couch.

Discover a Flexible Device Experience That’s Always On, Always Connected

Created to transform how and where you use your PC, Galaxy Book S is always-on, always-connected and always-capable – the future of mobile productivity. Ultra-fast Gigabit LTE adds a virtually constant connection to the cloud, providing high-speed access to applications and content without relying on Wi-Fi. Booting up is a thing of the past – Galaxy Book S features touch-to-wake capabilities for instant access. Like a smartphone, anything you need is readily available at the touch of your finger.

Purposefully Designed to Last and Built to Perform

Galaxy Book S was thoughtfully designed to deliver a powerful computing experience within a lightweight and sturdy mobile form factor. The portable, ultra-slim design in two eye-catching colours lets you to take full advantage of its always-on capabilities. Galaxy Book S goes where you go, easily and comfortably – without the unnecessary weight and bulk of a full-sized laptop at only 0.96 kg.

Built with a premium anodised aluminium frame on the top and base, Galaxy Book S is protected against hazards that can typically damage a laptop and strengthened by the anodisation process on the outer layer. Galaxy Book S’ 13.3-inch display comes with a 10-point multi-touch, allowing you to scroll, zoom and control the device, with a touch of a finger.

Experience a New Calibre of Power

Created for those always on the move and who want a seamless mobile Galaxy experience across their devices, Galaxy Book S expands your productivity without limiting your reach. Galaxy Book S offers uncompromising performance powered by the Snapdragon 8cx compute platform; the world’s first 7 nanometre PC platform created for mobile computing by Qualcomm Technologies. The Snapdragon 8cx, purposefully designed to be fan-less, also ensures that your laptop will remain cool no matter how hard you’re working.

To ensure your device is running as efficiently as possible, Galaxy Book S optimises performance to match your needs – using less energy when necessary and giving you more time to create, stream, play and work. Galaxy Book S also features up to 1TB of expandable storage, so you don’t have to worry about running out of space.

Galaxy Book S also includes Samsung’s studio quality Sound by AKG stereo speakers, while Dolby Atmos® elevates and refines the immersive audio experience with tailored sound modes for movies, music, games and more.

Backed by Leading Industry Services

Enjoy a unique experience on a new mobile computing device that offers uncompromised mobility and next-generation performance with Windows 10. Microsoft’s Your Phone app1 provides a seamless connection between Galaxy Book S and the Galaxy Note10 so you can access your most recent photos, apps and notifications, and instantly respond to calls and texts between devices, making sure your day is friction free.2 Galaxy Book S also features Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage, which keeps your files protected, backed up and accessible across your devices.

With Galaxy Book S, your device is more secure and protected. With its tether-free 4G connectivity, the Galaxy Book S allows you to avoid unreliable public networks, ensuring that your private information isn’t put at risk when accessing the internet. Windows Hello provides instant sign-on capabilities with your fingerprint, ensuring quick and convenient access to your device in a more personal way.

Availability

Galaxy Book S will be available from £999.00 in two shades, Earthy Brown and Mercury Grey in the UK from https://www.samsung.com/uk/galaxy-book-s/

For more information about Galaxy Book S, visit https://news.samsung.com/uk/, www.samsungmobilepress.com, or www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/galaxy-book-s.

Galaxy Book S Product Specifications

Galaxy Book S OS Windows 10 Home/Pro

*Availability varies by region and carrier. Experience may vary by device. Display 13.3’’ FHD TFT (16:9)

Touch: 10-point multi-touch screen Body 305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 – 11.8 mm, 0.96 kg

*Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. AP Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx Compute Platform

7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.84 GHz + 1.8GHz)

*Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United Kingdom and other countries.

*Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries Memory 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 256/ 512GB

+ MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

*May differ by market and mobile operator.

*User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.

*MicroSD card sold separately. Camera 720p HD Battery 42Wh (typical)

*Wired charging compatible with PD2.0, AFC and QC2.0.

*May differ by market and mobile operator. Network LTE Cat.18

Nano SIM

*May differ by market and mobile operator. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ b/ g/ n/ ac (2.4/ 5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO

*May differ by market and mobile operator.

Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB Type-C, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Sensors Fingerprint Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off) Authentication Windows Hello sign in with fingerprint Audio Stereo speakers: Sound by AKG

Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® technology (Dynamic, Movie, Music, Game, Voice, and Personalize Modes)

1 Compatibility and availability of functions and features may vary depending on app version and Android OS version.

2Users must link their mobile phone to their PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on their mobile phone where available, or through ‘Your Phone app’ on their PC. Your Phone app comes preinstalled on PCs with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later, and is downloadable for Windows 10 April 2018 Update or later versions. Requires a Microsoft Account and an Android 7.0+ phone.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.