Wilton Engineering has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Duncan Warriner as its new Commercial Manager.

Duncan, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the engineering and energy industries, will manage all commercial aspects of Wilton’s operations from initial tender and project execution through to completion.

The role will be integral in building and nurturing client relationships to strengthen the business for long term growth.

This new role marks a return to Teesside and Wilton Engineering for Duncan who has spent the past four years as Head of Operations for Leeds-based J Murphy & Sons Ltd’s specialist businesses, which provide services to the oil & gas, water, renewables and process industries.

Previously, Duncan held the role of Proposals Director at Wilton Engineering for five years leading the commercial, tendering, sales and business development team.

He was heavily involved in securing numerous significant oil & gas and renewables projects for Wilton from respected energy industry companies including Chevron, Saipem, Subsea 7, Technip and Talisman/Repsol.

Duncan began his career on Teesside as a Welding Engineer and latterly Deputy Project Manager for Kvaerner spending 10 years with the company working on a range of major offshore structures for customers such as BP, Esso, Marathon Oil and Shell.

After a period as Technical Sales Manager for Doncasters Paralloy, he joined CIRCOR Pipeline Engineering & Supply Co. Ltd where he spent six years, progressing from General Manager to Managing Director of the company’s Pipeline Engineering business.

Duncan Warriner said: “Wilton has a tremendous heritage and an exciting future, which I am extremely pleased to be part of. I previously enjoyed a successful five years with the company, and now, with the privilege of re-joining the business, I am keen to deliver continued growth in key markets.

“Wilton has established a reputation for exceptional quality and the delivery of projects on time and on budget, which remains a cornerstone of the business and is vitally important in sectors such as oil & gas, defence and offshore wind.”

Bill Scott, CEO of Wilton Engineering, said: “Wilton is pleased to welcome Duncan Warriner to the senior management team. We have known and worked with Duncan for more than 20 years, both as a dear friend and work colleague, and we are very much looking forward to working with him to assist Wilton to meet and exceed customer expectations over the years to come.”