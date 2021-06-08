Typical rates available: If you lock yourself into a fixed-rate deal, typical rates can range between 2.5% and 3.5% during the introductory rates period. Once you revert to the lenders’ standard variable rate (SRV), the rate can increase to upwards of 4%.

Maximum loans: Not all mortgage providers use the same calculations. Most will multiply your average earnings by 4.5, some will stretch to x5 and a minority will go as high as x6, under the right circumstances.

Let’s say you’ve been earning an average of £30,000 from freelancing over the last three years and can evidence that income with accounts. Most mortgage providers would cap their lending at £135,000, some would go up to £150,000 and a minority £180,000.

Typical products fees: Can range between £500 and £1,000, although a broker who specialises in mortgages for the self-employed could help you find a deal with lower rates/fees.

Pete Mugleston from OnlineMortgageAdvisor gives his top tips for securing a mortgage if you are self-employed: