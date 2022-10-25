Yachting Partners International is delighted to announce the sale of SPIRIT OF ROMO, a unique 25.65-metre explorer yacht.

Built by Svendborg Skibsvaerft, SPIRIT OF ROMO was listed exclusively for sale with YPI for 1.65 million Euros. She was represented by YPI’s sales operation manager, Jason Duggan, with the buyer introduced by Steve Huppert.

“Without doubt, SPIRIT OF ROMO is one of the most challenging but rewarding vessels I have transacted,” Duggan said. “SPIRIT OF ROMO is a family-owned yacht with history and romance coupled with the sophistication of a modern yacht. As a broker, I’m often required to promote modern superyachts that are highly popular that stimulate a lot of interest from the outside. This particular yacht was not the average undertaking. It appealed to a very specific niche client base that required a forensic marketing campaign to find the right buyer for the vessel. The sales and marketing team worked tirelessly to bring a successful outcome.” Duggan added: “SPIRIT OF ROMO is a truly unique vessel. Even though she is smaller than traditional expedition vessels, she offers all the equipment you would typically find on a 60-metre + vessel, as well as unlimited range. She is a vessel that has been built for true explorers who put adventure above style.”

Explorer yacht SPIRIT OF ROMO

SPIRIT OF ROMO boasts an illustrious history, having served as a coastal cutter around Denmark and Greenland for the Royal Danish Navy. Following her decommissioning, she was transformed into a luxury private vessel by her former owner.

With proven ocean cruising, she is a true go-anywhere vessel, with her unrestricted range of 2,800 nautical miles and ability to cruise autonomously for up to 10 days putting the world’s most remote regions at her new owner’s fingertips.

Superbly outfitted to the highest standards in the Netherlands in 2018, she is ideally suited for global ocean adventures with friends and family. Her many upgrades include a Cummins Tier II engine installed in 2019, the latest Veem Gyro stabiliser at anchor and underway, state-of-the-art navigation equipment and features, and a new heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system.

Her well-thought-out layout ensures the utmost comfort and flexibility of space. Spanning three decks, SPIRIT OF ROMO boasts a spacious aft deck for dining and relaxation, a main saloon and dining area ideal for intimate family gatherings, a private owner’s suite and a further three cabins that can be configured to sleep up to eight guests.

She also boasts a commercial-grade galley – perfect for enthusiastic cooks or those seeking to enjoy delicious cuisine courtesy of their private chef. Ensuring exceptional service levels at sea, SPIRIT OF ROMO also boasts a dedicated captain’s cabin and two crew cabins, accommodating a total of four crew.

Ensuring effortless access to the world’s most remote enclaves and villages, SPIRIT OF ROMO comes with two tenders, with hydraulic boarding steps providing easy boarding.