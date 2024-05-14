Exploring the Festive Spirit: Upcoming Festivals in Northumberland for 2024

Northumberland, a county in the North East of England, is known for its stunning landscapes, historic sites, and vibrant cultural life. As we delve into 2024, Northumberland’s calendar is brimming with festivals that promise to celebrate its rich heritage, artistic endeavors, and community spirit. From music and arts to food and history, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s take a detailed look at the upcoming festivals that are set to enliven Northumberland this year.

Alnwick International Music Festival

Date: July 27 – August 3, 2024

Location: Alnwick

The Alnwick International Music Festival is a highly anticipated event that showcases folk music and dance from around the world. Held in the picturesque market town of Alnwick, this festival brings together performers from different cultures, creating a vibrant and multicultural atmosphere. The festival’s main stage is set against the backdrop of Alnwick Castle, providing a spectacular setting for the performances. Visitors can expect a week of music, dance, and workshops, as well as opportunities to participate in community dances and learn about different cultural traditions.

Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival

Date: September 19-22, 2024

Location: Berwick-upon-Tweed

Berwick-upon-Tweed, the northernmost town in England, hosts the prestigious Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival. This event is a celebration of the moving image, featuring an eclectic mix of films, documentaries, and media art installations. The festival transforms Berwick into a hub for filmmakers, artists, and cinephiles, offering screenings, exhibitions, and discussions in various unique venues, including historic buildings and outdoor spaces. It’s a perfect event for those passionate about cinema and media arts, providing a platform for both emerging and established talents.

Morpeth Gathering

Date: April 26-28, 2024

Location: Morpeth

The Morpeth Gathering is a long-standing tradition that celebrates the customs and culture of Northumberland. This three-day event is filled with music, dance, storytelling, and craft displays, all centered around the local heritage. The Gathering is particularly known for its Northumbrian piping competitions and traditional clog dancing. Additionally, there are historical reenactments, fairs, and parades that offer a glimpse into the region’s past. Families can enjoy various activities and workshops, making it a delightful event for all ages.

Lindisfarne Festival

Date: August 29 – September 1, 2024

Location: Beal Farm, Northumberland

Lindisfarne Festival is a unique event set on the stunning Northumberland coastline, overlooking the Holy Island of Lindisfarne. This boutique festival is renowned for its eclectic mix of music, arts, and wellness activities. Attendees can enjoy a diverse lineup of musical acts spanning various genres, from indie and rock to electronic and folk. The festival also features comedy shows, creative workshops, yoga sessions, and wellness retreats, all designed to foster a sense of community and well-being. The scenic location adds to the festival’s charm, providing breathtaking views and a relaxed atmosphere.

Hexham Book Festival

Date: June 14-23, 2024

Location: Hexham

Hexham Book Festival is a must-visit for literature enthusiasts. Held in the historic town of Hexham, this festival brings together authors, poets, and literary figures for a series of readings, discussions, and workshops. The festival’s program includes events for all ages, from children’s storytelling sessions to thought-provoking debates on contemporary issues. Visitors can also explore the charming town, with its beautiful abbey and bustling marketplace, adding to the overall experience.

Northumberland County Show

Date: May 27, 2024

Location: Bywell Hall, Stocksfield

The Northumberland County Show is a quintessential rural event that showcases the best of the county’s agricultural heritage. Held annually at Bywell Hall, this one-day event attracts thousands of visitors who come to enjoy livestock displays, horse riding competitions, and traditional rural crafts. The show also features food stalls offering local produce, live music, and family-friendly activities. It’s a fantastic opportunity to experience the rural lifestyle and support local farmers and artisans.

Alnmouth Arts Festival

Date: June 15-16, 2024

Location: Alnmouth

Alnmouth Arts Festival is a vibrant celebration of local art and creativity. Over a weekend in June, the picturesque coastal village of Alnmouth becomes a gallery, with artists exhibiting their works in various venues, including homes, studios, and public spaces. The festival features a wide range of artistic disciplines, from painting and sculpture to photography and ceramics. Visitors can meet the artists, participate in workshops, and purchase unique pieces of art. The festival’s setting, with its stunning sea views and charming streets, adds to its allure.

Northumberland Music Festival

Date: November 8-10, 2024

Location: Various venues across Northumberland

The Northumberland Music Festival celebrates the region’s rich musical heritage and diverse musical talent. Spanning three days, this festival features performances by local and international musicians across various genres, including classical, jazz, folk, and contemporary music. The festival takes place in some of Northumberland’s most iconic venues, such as castles, country houses, and historic churches, offering a unique and atmospheric experience for attendees. Workshops and masterclasses are also part of the festival, providing opportunities for aspiring musicians to learn and engage with professionals.

Amble Puffin Festival

Date: May 24-27, 2024

Location: Amble

The Amble Puffin Festival is a charming event celebrating the town’s coastal wildlife, particularly the puffin population on nearby Coquet Island. The festival includes wildlife walks, bird-watching tours, and educational talks about puffins and other marine life. There are also arts and crafts activities, food stalls, live music, and family-friendly entertainment. The festival highlights the importance of conservation and offers a fun and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

Glendale Show

Date: August 26, 2024

Location: Wooler

The Glendale Show is one of Northumberland’s premier agricultural events, held annually in Wooler. This traditional country show features livestock competitions, horse riding events, and displays of rural crafts and skills. Visitors can enjoy local food and drink, shop at the trade stands, and watch exciting demonstrations and performances. The Glendale Show is a wonderful opportunity to experience the agricultural heritage of Northumberland and enjoy a day out in the countryside.

Belsay Horse Trials

Date: April 24-26, 2024

Location: Belsay

The Belsay Horse Trials is a prestigious equestrian event that attracts top riders from across the country. Held in the beautiful grounds of Belsay Hall, Castle, and Gardens, this event features thrilling cross-country, show jumping, and dressage competitions. Spectators can enjoy the excitement of the horse trials while exploring the historic venue and its picturesque surroundings. The event also includes a variety of food and drink stalls, shopping opportunities, and family-friendly activities.

Rothbury Traditional Music Festival

Date: July 12-14, 2024

Location: Rothbury

Rothbury Traditional Music Festival is a celebration of Northumberland’s musical heritage. This festival features performances of traditional Northumbrian music, including piping, fiddling, and folk singing. The picturesque village of Rothbury provides a charming backdrop for the festival, which includes concerts, ceilidhs, workshops, and street performances. The festival is known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere, attracting both musicians and music lovers from near and far.

Warkworth Show

Date: August 17, 2024

Location: Warkworth

The Warkworth Show is a traditional village fair that celebrates the local community and its talents. Held in the historic village of Warkworth, this event features horticultural displays, craft competitions, and livestock exhibits. Visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment, including live music, dog shows, and children’s activities. The show also includes a market with stalls selling local produce, crafts, and refreshments. It’s a wonderful way to experience the charm and community spirit of Warkworth.

Bamburgh B Festival

Date: September 7, 2024

Location: Bamburgh

The Bamburgh B Festival is a family-friendly event held in the iconic village of Bamburgh, famous for its stunning castle and beautiful beaches. This festival celebrates local food, drink, and entertainment, with a focus on sustainability and community engagement. Visitors can enjoy live music, food and drink stalls, craft workshops, and children’s activities. The festival aims to promote local businesses and showcase the best of what Bamburgh has to offer.

Hadrian’s Wall Festival

Date: June 1-9, 2024

Location: Various locations along Hadrian’s Wall

The Hadrian’s Wall Festival is a week-long celebration of the iconic Roman wall that spans Northern England. This festival includes a wide range of events and activities, such as guided walks, historical reenactments, archaeological talks, and family-friendly workshops. Visitors can explore the rich history and heritage of Hadrian’s Wall, learning about its significance and the people who lived and worked along its length. The festival takes place at various locations along the wall, providing opportunities to discover its many fascinating sites.

Northumberland Miners’ Picnic

Date: June 8, 2024

Location: Woodhorn Museum, Ashington

The Northumberland Miners’ Picnic is a historic event that celebrates the region’s mining heritage. Held at the Woodhorn Museum, which is dedicated to preserving the history of coal mining in Northumberland, this event includes live music, entertainment, and a variety of family-friendly activities. The picnic is a time-honored tradition that brings together former miners, their families, and the wider community to remember and celebrate the county’s industrial past.

Northumberland Folk Festival

Date: September 13-15, 2024

Location: Thropton

The Northumberland Folk Festival is a vibrant celebration of folk music and dance, held in the charming village of Thropton. This festival features performances by local and national folk artists, as well as workshops, ceilidhs, and sing-arounds. The festival’s intimate and friendly atmosphere makes it a favorite among folk enthusiasts. Visitors can enjoy a weekend of music, dancing, and camaraderie in the beautiful Northumberland countryside.

Winter Wonderland at Kielder

Date: December 1-24, 2024

Location: Kielder Forest Park

Winter Wonderland at Kielder is a magical event that transforms Kielder Forest Park into a festive wonderland. Running throughout December, this event includes a variety of Christmas-themed activities and attractions, such as Santa’s Grotto, festive workshops, and a Christmas market. Visitors can enjoy the enchanting forest setting, which is beautifully decorated with lights and seasonal displays. Winter Wonderland at Kielder is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit and create lasting memories with family and friends.

Summary

Northumberland’s festival calendar for 2024 is packed with diverse and exciting events that celebrate the county’s rich cultural heritage, artistic talent, and community spirit. Whether you’re a music lover, a history buff, an art enthusiast, or simply looking for family-friendly fun, there’s a festival in Northumberland that’s sure to delight. Mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in the festive spirit of this beautiful and historic county.