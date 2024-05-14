Exploring the North East: Exciting Events This Weekend

As the weekend approaches, the North East of England offers a vibrant tapestry of events that cater to a wide array of interests. From music festivals and food fairs to historical reenactments and family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a detailed look at some of the most exciting events happening across the North East this weekend.

1. Mouth of the Tyne Festival – Tynemouth

Date: Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Tynemouth Priory and Castle, Tynemouth

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival is a beloved annual event that brings music, arts, and culture to the stunning coastal town of Tynemouth. This year’s lineup features an eclectic mix of artists, including Paul Weller, Sam Fender, and Gabrielle Aplin. The festival not only showcases great music but also includes street entertainment, local food vendors, and a spectacular backdrop of Tynemouth Priory and Castle. It’s a perfect outing for music lovers and families alike.

2. Alnwick Food Festival – Alnwick

Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Alnwick Market Place, Alnwick

For food enthusiasts, the Alnwick Food Festival is a must-visit. This two-day event celebrates the best of local produce, featuring a variety of stalls offering everything from artisanal cheeses and charcuterie to freshly baked bread and sweet treats. The festival also includes cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs, food tasting sessions, and a range of activities for children, making it a delightful experience for the whole family.

3. Beamish Museum’s Georgian Fair – Beamish

Date: Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Beamish Museum, County Durham

Step back in time at Beamish Museum’s Georgian Fair, where visitors can experience the sights, sounds, and smells of a traditional 19th-century fair. The event features period-appropriate entertainment, including musicians, dancers, and street performers. Visitors can also explore market stalls selling handmade crafts and local produce, participate in traditional games, and enjoy a variety of historical reenactments. It’s an immersive experience that brings history to life in a fun and engaging way.

4. Durham Regatta – Durham

Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

Location: River Wear, Durham

Known as the Henley of the North, the Durham Regatta is one of the region’s premier rowing events. The regatta attracts rowing clubs from across the UK, competing in a series of races along the picturesque River Wear. Spectators can enjoy the thrilling races from various vantage points along the riverbank, while also partaking in the festive atmosphere with food stalls, live music, and family-friendly activities. It’s a fantastic event for sports enthusiasts and those looking for a lively day out by the water.

5. Seaham Carnival – Seaham

Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Seaham Town Park, Seaham

The Seaham Carnival is a vibrant celebration that brings together the local community for a weekend of fun and entertainment. The carnival features a variety of attractions, including fairground rides, live music performances, street food vendors, and craft stalls. There’s also a parade showcasing colorful floats and costumes, as well as a host of activities and games for children. It’s a lively and welcoming event that captures the spirit of Seaham and offers something for everyone to enjoy.

6. Hexham Book Festival – Hexham

Date: Friday, May 17 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Various venues in Hexham

Book lovers should not miss the Hexham Book Festival, a literary celebration that brings together authors, poets, and readers for a weekend of engaging discussions, readings, and workshops. This year’s festival features a diverse lineup of writers, including bestselling authors and emerging talents. Attendees can participate in book signings, attend panel discussions on various literary topics, and even take part in creative writing workshops. The festival also includes events for children, making it a great outing for the whole family.

7. Newcastle Vegan Festival – Newcastle

Date: Sunday, May 19

Location: Newcastle Civic Centre, Newcastle

For those interested in plant-based living, the Newcastle Vegan Festival is an excellent opportunity to explore the world of veganism. The festival features a wide range of stalls offering vegan food, cosmetics, clothing, and lifestyle products. Attendees can sample delicious vegan dishes, attend informative talks and cooking demonstrations, and learn more about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle. The event also includes activities for children, making it a fun and educational day out for families.

8. Sunderland Airshow – Sunderland

Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Roker and Seaburn Seafronts, Sunderland

The Sunderland Airshow is one of the UK’s largest free airshows, attracting thousands of visitors each year. This spectacular event features thrilling displays from a variety of aircraft, including the iconic Red Arrows, historic warbirds, and modern military jets. In addition to the airborne action, there are plenty of ground-based activities, including live music, fairground rides, and food stalls. It’s an exhilarating event that offers something for aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

9. Richmond Live – Richmond

Date: Saturday, May 18

Location: Richmond Market Place, Richmond

Richmond Live is a popular music festival that brings an array of local and national artists to the charming town of Richmond. The event features multiple stages with performances spanning various genres, including rock, pop, folk, and blues. In addition to the music, there are food and drink stalls, craft vendors, and activities for children, creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere. It’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy live music in a beautiful setting.

10. South Tyneside Festival – South Shields

Date: Sunday, May 19

Location: Bents Park, South Shields

The South Tyneside Festival is a beloved summer event that kicks off with a series of free concerts at Bents Park. This weekend’s concert features a lineup of popular bands and artists, providing a fun and relaxed atmosphere for attendees to enjoy great music by the sea. The festival also includes a funfair, food stalls, and various family-friendly activities, making it a perfect day out for all ages.

11. Northumberland County Show – Corbridge

Date: Saturday, May 18

Location: Bywell Hall, Corbridge

The Northumberland County Show is a traditional agricultural show that celebrates the rural heritage of the region. The event features livestock competitions, equestrian displays, and a variety of agricultural exhibits. Visitors can also enjoy craft stalls, local food vendors, and a range of entertainment, including live music, circus acts, and children’s activities. It’s an excellent opportunity to experience the best of Northumberland’s countryside and community spirit.

12. Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival – Berwick-upon-Tweed

Date: Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Various venues in Berwick-upon-Tweed

Film enthusiasts will appreciate the Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival, an annual event that showcases innovative and thought-provoking films from around the world. The festival includes screenings of feature films, documentaries, and short films, as well as discussions and workshops with filmmakers and industry professionals. The event also features a range of multimedia art installations, providing a platform for diverse and creative voices in film and media.

13. Gateshead Beer & Music Festival – Gateshead

Date: Friday, May 17 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Gateshead Rugby Club, Gateshead

Beer and music lovers will enjoy the Gateshead Beer & Music Festival, a lively event that combines craft beer with live music. The festival features a wide selection of beers from local and national breweries, as well as ciders, wines, and spirits. Attendees can enjoy live performances from a variety of bands and artists, covering genres such as rock, folk, and blues. The festival also includes food stalls, games, and activities for children, making it a fun and inclusive event for all.

14. Newcastle Film and Comic Con – Newcastle

Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Fans of film, TV, and comics should not miss the Newcastle Film and Comic Con, a vibrant convention that celebrates popular culture. The event features guest appearances from actors, writers, and artists, as well as panels, Q&A sessions, and autograph opportunities. Attendees can also browse a variety of merchandise stalls, participate in cosplay competitions, and enjoy interactive exhibits. It’s a fantastic event for enthusiasts of all ages to immerse themselves in their favorite fandoms.

15. The Tall Ships Races – Blyth

Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Port of Blyth, Blyth

The Tall Ships Races is a spectacular maritime event that brings an impressive fleet of tall ships to the Port of Blyth. Visitors can explore the ships, meet the crews, and learn about the history and tradition of tall ship sailing. The event also includes a range of onshore activities, such as live music, food stalls, and family-friendly entertainment. It’s a unique and exciting opportunity to experience the grandeur of these magnificent vessels up close.

16. Kielder Water & Forest Park Spring Fair – Kielder

Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Kielder Water & Forest Park, Kielder

Nature lovers will enjoy the Kielder Water & Forest Park Spring Fair, a celebration of the natural beauty and wildlife of the area. The event features guided walks, wildlife spotting, and outdoor activities such as cycling and kayaking. Visitors can also enjoy craft stalls, local food vendors, and educational talks about conservation and the environment. It’s a perfect weekend outing for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

17. Morpeth Gathering – Morpeth

Date: Saturday, May 18

Location: Various venues in Morpeth

The Morpeth Gathering is a traditional music and dance festival that celebrates the cultural heritage of Northumberland. The event features performances by folk musicians, dancers, and storytellers, as well as workshops and competitions. Visitors can also enjoy a parade through the town, craft stalls, and local food vendors. The gathering offers a wonderful opportunity to experience the rich traditions and community spirit of Morpeth.

18. Sedgefield Folk Festival – Sedgefield

Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Various venues in Sedgefield

Folk music enthusiasts will appreciate the Sedgefield Folk Festival, a charming event that brings together musicians and audiences for a weekend of performances and workshops. The festival features a diverse lineup of folk artists, as well as opportunities for attendees to participate in sing-alongs and jam sessions. The event also includes craft stalls, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, making it a delightful experience for all ages.

19. Tynedale Beer & Cider Festival – Corbridge

Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

Location: Tynedale Park, Corbridge

The Tynedale Beer & Cider Festival is a popular event that celebrates the best of local brewing. The festival features a wide selection of beers and ciders from regional breweries, as well as live music, food stalls, and games. Attendees can sample a variety of brews, enjoy live performances, and participate in fun activities, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere. It’s a fantastic event for beer enthusiasts and those looking for a fun day out with friends.

20. North East Vegan Festival – Sunderland

Date: Sunday, May 19

Location: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

The North East Vegan Festival is a celebration of veganism and plant-based living, featuring a range of stalls offering vegan food, cosmetics, clothing, and lifestyle products. Attendees can enjoy delicious vegan dishes, attend informative talks and cooking demonstrations, and learn more about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle. The festival also includes activities for children, making it a fun and educational day out for families.

Conclusion

The North East of England offers a rich variety of events and activities this weekend, catering to a wide range of interests and tastes. Whether you’re a music lover, a foodie, a history enthusiast, or looking for family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, grab your friends and family, and explore the vibrant and diverse events taking place across the region. From the coastal beauty of Tynemouth to the historic charm of Durham, this weekend promises to be filled with excitement and entertainment.