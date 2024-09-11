Exploring the North East: Exciting Events in September 2024

As summer transitions into autumn, the North East of England becomes a hub of activity, offering a diverse range of events that cater to all interests. Whether you’re a fan of live performances, cultural exhibitions, or outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of some of the most anticipated events happening in the region over the next month.

Newcastle & Gateshead

Great North Run (September 8th, 2024)

One of the biggest highlights in the North East’s event calendar is the Great North Run, the world’s largest half marathon. This iconic event draws over 60,000 participants from around the globe. The 13.1-mile route starts in Newcastle, crosses the iconic Tyne Bridge, and finishes along the picturesque coastline of South Shields. Spectators line the streets to cheer on runners, creating an electric atmosphere that truly showcases the region’s community spirit.

Wicked at Sunderland Empire (September 24th – October 20th, 2024)

Fans of musical theatre are in for a treat as the acclaimed production Wicked returns to the North East. This award-winning show, which reimagines the stories of the witches from The Wizard of Oz, will take up residence at the Sunderland Empire. The musical’s blend of drama, humor, and stunning visuals makes it a must-see event during its run.

Cultural and Family Events

In addition to these major happenings, Newcastle and Gateshead will host various cultural events. The NE1 Summer in the City series, which has been running throughout the summer, will continue until the end of September. This series includes outdoor activities, pop-up events, and family-friendly entertainment scattered across the city, bringing a vibrant, festive atmosphere to the urban landscape​(

Durham

Kynren – An Epic Tale of England (Until September 14th, 2024)

In Durham, history comes alive with Kynren, a breathtaking outdoor live show that takes audiences on a journey through 2,000 years of British history. Running until September 14th, this production features a cast of over 1,000 volunteers, horses, pyrotechnics, and special effects, making it one of the most spectacular events in the UK. Each performance is a cinematic experience, offering a unique blend of education and entertainment in the stunning setting of Bishop Auckland​(

Peace Doves at Durham Cathedral (Until September 4th, 2024)

For those seeking a more tranquil experience, the Peace Doves installation at Durham Cathedral provides a serene and reflective environment. This stunning art piece, consisting of thousands of paper doves suspended within the cathedral, symbolizes hope and peace. The installation is open to the public until September 4th and is accompanied by special events, including evening viewings and discussions​(

154th Weardale Show (August 31st, 2024)

Rounding out the events in Durham is the 154th Weardale Show, a classic country fair held on August 31st. This event is a celebration of rural life in the region, featuring show jumping, livestock competitions, craft displays, and local food stalls. It’s a fantastic day out for families and anyone interested in experiencing traditional British country life​(

Conclusion

September 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting month in the North East of England, with events that highlight the region’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant community, and love for the arts. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these events offer a fantastic opportunity to explore the area and experience everything it has to offer. From the bustling streets of Newcastle to the historic landscapes of Durham, the North East is the place to be this autumn.