The Best Fast Food Spots in Northumberland: Quick Bites with Local Flavor

Northumberland, known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and coastal charm, also has a vibrant food scene. Whether you’re craving a classic burger, fish and chips by the sea, or something more gourmet, Northumberland has plenty of fast food spots offering great food. Here’s a guide to the best places to grab a quick bite without compromising on quality.

1. Fish and Chips: A Seaside Tradition

No visit to Northumberland is complete without indulging in some proper fish and chips. The region boasts several standout places for this iconic British dish:

Lewis’s Fish Restaurant (Seahouses): Known for serving some of the best fish and chips in Northumberland, Lewis’s is a favorite among locals and visitors. The seafood is fresh, the batter is crispy, and the portions are generous. It’s the perfect stop for a quick meal by the coast.

Berwick Shellfish Co. (Berwick-upon-Tweed): A local institution, this spot offers a variety of seafood delights, including fish and chips that are a cut above the usual fare. With locally sourced shellfish, it’s a must-visit for seafood lovers on the go.

2. Gourmet Burgers and Quick Bites

Northumberland is home to several fantastic burger joints, from gourmet offerings to food trucks that deliver big flavors in a short time.

The Rolling Pig (Hexham): This food truck has earned a loyal following for its mouthwatering burgers, especially those featuring slow-cooked pulled pork. With creative toppings and juicy patties, it’s an excellent choice for a fast but satisfying meal.

The Dirty Bottles (Alnwick): While more of a gastropub, The Dirty Bottles offers takeaway options, including their popular burgers. From classic cheeseburgers to inventive combinations like their dirty fries, this spot is ideal for those seeking something quick yet indulgent.

3. Pizza: A Slice of Heaven

If pizza is your go-to fast food, Northumberland has a few standout places that won’t disappoint:

Mario’s Pizza (Morpeth): Known for its traditional, no-nonsense approach to pizza, Mario’s serves up fresh pies with generous toppings. It’s a reliable choice when you need something fast but crave quality.

Pizzeria Italia (Berwick-upon-Tweed): Offering authentic Italian-style pizza, Pizzeria Italia is perfect for those in search of a quick but satisfying meal. Their wood-fired pizzas are a hit with both locals and tourists.

4. Sandwiches, Wraps, and Local Bakeries

When you’re looking for a simple yet delicious meal on the move, a great sandwich or pastry can hit the spot. Northumberland’s local bakeries and delis provide excellent options for a quick but tasty snack.

Greggs : A British staple, Greggs is known for its pastries, sandwiches, and sausage rolls. With locations in towns like Morpeth, Hexham, and Alnwick, it’s an easy and affordable choice for anyone in need of a quick bite.

The Potted Lobster Takeaway (Bamburgh): Offering more upscale takeaway options, The Potted Lobster serves fresh seafood in the form of lobster rolls and wraps. It’s a perfect spot for those wanting a gourmet experience without the wait.

Trotters Family Bakers (Alnwick): This local bakery offers a range of freshly baked pies, pastries, and breads that are ideal for a quick snack. Their savory pies are particularly popular for a warm and filling bite on the go.

R Carter & Son (Bamburgh): Famous for their Bamburgh Bangers, this butcher’s shop offers an array of delicious takeaway options, including sandwiches and sausage rolls. It’s a great stop for anyone wanting to sample some of the region’s local produce in a convenient format.

5. Street Food and Tacos

For something a bit different, you can also find international street food options in Northumberland, providing a fast yet flavorful experience:

Fat Hippo (Newcastle, close to Northumberland): Just a short trip from the Northumberland border, Fat Hippo is a popular burger joint specializing in creative, indulgent burgers and fries. It’s perfect for a quick but hearty meal when you’re in the area.

6. Classic Fast Food Chains

Sometimes, familiar fast food chains hit the spot, and Northumberland offers several of these alongside its more local options:

McDonald’s : With locations in places like Ashington and Morpeth, McDonald’s is a reliable option for those seeking a quick, familiar meal. It’s convenient for travelers passing through and looking for something fast and easy.

Subway: If you’re after a fresh sandwich made to order, Subway has several locations throughout the region, including in Alnwick and Hexham. It’s a quick and healthy choice for those on the move.

Conclusion

Northumberland may be known for its natural beauty and historic landmarks, but it’s also home to a diverse range of fast food options. From traditional fish and chips by the sea to gourmet burgers and fresh pizzas, there’s no shortage of delicious meals to grab on the go. Whether you’re after a quick snack from a local bakery or something more substantial from a food truck or restaurant, Northumberland’s fast food scene offers plenty of choices that won’t disappoint.