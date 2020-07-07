Due to go on sale in July 2020

First UK deliveries expected in the autumn

UK pricing and specification is still to be confirmed

Only the E 63 S will be available in the UK

Affalterbach. Since the legendary “Hammer” of 1986, the E-Class with its superior engine has been one of the central models which form the brand core of Mercedes-AMG. In the latest generation, the sporty vehicle dynamics of the performance models from Affalterbach are combined with considerably more comfort and supplemented by an extensive design update: the central cooling air inlet in the completely restyled front section is significantly larger then before and now also bears the AMG-specific radiator grille with twelve vertical louvres and central star which is also larger. Together with the flatter all-LED multibeam headlamps, the model’s characteristic wheel arches flared further outwards and the rounded-fit bonnet with powerdomes, a completely new, considerably more dynamic appearance is created. The reshaped front apron in a jet-wing design with three large, functional air intakes and front splitter influences the overall vehicle proportions and also significantly reduces lift at the front axle. The interior is also thoroughly enhanced: the Widescreen Cockpit, the new AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays underscore its membership of the AMG family.

The new look of the E 63 4MATIC+ models, which catches the eye at first glance, (fuel consumption

11.9-11.6 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions 273-265 g/km)[1] is also down to technical reasons to a large extent. In order to ensure optimum air throughput around the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine including charge air cooling, the outer air intakes in the jet-wing are not only particularly large; they also guide the air to where it is required in a targeted manner with the aid of two transverse louvres.

“Thanks to our efficient V8 engine and the fully variable all-wheel drive, the E 63 4MATIC+ offers not only outstanding performance and vehicle dynamics at the highest level, but with the latest revision of the Saloon and Estate we have also significantly increased comfort and yet still retained the hallmark AMG character. In conjunction with the extensive design update, which also helps the E-Class from Affalterbach achieve improved aerodynamics values, our customers are now receiving an even more attractive overall package”, says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Designers and aerodynamics experts worked closely together during development. Their insights not only resulted in the striking AMG bodystyling but also in the optimised aerobalance – for agile handling characteristics on country roads and optimum driving stability at high speed on the motorway. The aerodynamics experts were also able to reduce the wind resistance even further.

A further striking visual feature is a harmoniously fitting flap in high-gloss black which extends across the entire front apron, continues into the outer edge of the jet-wing and rounds this off outwards to the sides. The front splitter is either kept in the colour of the vehicle (base model), in Silver Shadow (S-Model), in high-gloss black (with optional AMG Night Package) or in carbon fibre (with the optional AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package I). More powerful-looking and 27 millimetres wider, the wheel arches accommodate the greater track width and the larger wheels on the front axle – also a functional advantage.

New rear end design conveys more elegance and lightness

Two new, flatter tail lights now with two sections immediately catch the eye on the tail end of the Saloon. They now extend into the boot lid, where they are visually linked with a trim strip in high-gloss chrome on the top. On the Estate this trim strip extends even further up to the end of the outer rear lamps. Their shape is unchanged, but has been given a new interior design in the look of the Saloon. The spoiler lip on the boot lid of the Saloon is painted in the colour of the vehicle or kept in carbon fibre with the optional AMG Carbon-Fibre Package Exterior II.

The reshaped rear apron emphasises the broad effect on the Saloon and Estate and also has a positive effect on aerodynamics. The lower part is in high-gloss black and is elegantly structured with a trim strip in Silver Shadow running over the entire width of the car and takes up the contour of the reshaped twin-tailpipe trim elements. As an option this trim strip is available in high-gloss black with the optional AMG Night Package or in carbon fibre (AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package I). The rounded 90 mm trapezoidal twin tailpipes are chrome-plated on the base model and on the S-Model they have a new design in titanium matt with fluting on the exterior and interior. The rear section is rounded off by the high-gloss black diffuser, also restyled, with two longitudinal fins.

Aerodynamically optimised wheels and individual Design Packages

Aerodynamically optimised and painted in a choice of either matt black or high-gloss black or in high-gloss tantalum grey, the new 19-inch 10-spoke light-alloy wheels add fresh highlights. As standard the S-Model is shod in new 20-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, also aerodynamically optimised and with a wider aero rim edge, painted in a choice of matt black or high-gloss tantalum grey. As new body colours, graphite grey metallic, high-tech silver metallic and also brilliant blue magno are available for selection. The latter was previously reserved for the AMG GT family and is available as an AMG-exclusive colour shade in the E-Class family solely for the 63-series models.

Further individual focuses can be set with the optional AMG Night Package. The exterior mirror housings, window frames, trim insert in the longitudinal members plus trim elements in the front and rear apron are kept in high-gloss black here. There are also tailpipe trim elements in black chrome. The AMG-specific radiator grille is also available in a darkened design. Exclusively available for the 63-series models, the AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package I comprises a front splitter, trim insert in the longitudinal member and the trim element in the rear apron in carbon fibre. The AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package II adds individual highlights with mirror caps and a spoiler lip on the boot lid (Saloon) in carbon fibre.

Fine interior with sporty note and high comfort on long journeys

The interior combines a fine ambience and high-quality materials with the characteristic AMG performance. The AMG seats are upholstered in nappa leather, combine secure lateral support with high comfort on long journeys and have an AMG-specific seat upholstery layout with an “AMG” badge in the front seat backrests. Other leather variants are optionally available. AMG Performance seats with integrated head restraints and even better lateral support can also be ordered on request. The product managers have further refined the interior of the S version, including a nappa leather trim for the dashboard and beltlines as well as seat belts in crystal grey. Nappa leather in black/titanium grey pearl with yellow contrasting topstitching is in the range as a new AMG-specific upholstery. Individually adjustable ambient lighting also comes as standard.

A further highlight is the MBUX infotainment system with a touchscreen and touchpad, the intelligent voice control plus AMG-specific displays and settings. The two displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia displays blend visually beneath a shared glass cover to form the Widescreen Cockpit. In the base model the monitors measure 10.25 inches diagonally, on the S-Model 12.25-inch screens are on board as standard. For the instrument cluster’s display, the customer can switch between the three AMG display styles of “Modern Classic”, “Sport” and “Supersport”. The “Supersport” mode is particularly striking with a central, round rev counter and horizontal displays presented in perspective to the left and right of the rev counter and creating a spatial impression of depth. Via the AMG menu, the driver can call up various special AMG displays such as Engine Data, gear speed indicator, Warm-up, Set-Up, G-Meter and RACETIMER. With individual AMG displays such as visualisation of the drive programs or telemetry data, the touchscreen multimedia display likewise underscores the dynamic configuration.

On first-name terms: “Hey Mercedes” with additional functions

And needless to say, the trailblazing voice control activated with the words “Hey Mercedes” is also part of the standard specification. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX recognises and understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and vehicle operation, even if they are expressed indirectly. In many countries MBUX now addresses the customer with the familiar form of “you” rather than more formally. It is hoped that this will help reinforce the emotional tie between the customer and MBUX as a personal assistant. As a further new feature it is possible to have the weather forecast for certain regions read out – in virtually all languages.

New AMG Performance steering wheel in twin-spoke design

With a distinctive twin-spoke design and seamlessly integrated buttons the new AMG Performance steering wheel creates an even closer link between human and machine. The three rounded twin spokes combine stability with lightness, and the steering wheel rim is a hallmark motorsport feature. The cover is selectable in leather, in DINAMICA microfibre or as a combination of leather and DINAMICA microfibre, on request with steering wheel heating. In the steering wheel rim there is also a sensor mat to detect “hands-on”. If the driver does not have their hands on the steering wheel for a certain time, a warning cascade is started, which finally activates Emergency Brake Assist if the driver continues to be inactive.

Seamlessly integrated buttons

The new buttons seamlessly integrated into the surfaces of the horizontal twin spokes have a very elegant look. Haptic sensing aids in the area of the symbols make control easier. The instrument cluster is operated via the left-hand sensor surface on the upper steering wheel spokes, the media display via the right-hand sensor surface. The lower spokes contain the controls for the cruise control/DISTRONIC (left) and telephone/hands-free system/volume control (right). The AMG steering wheel buttons (standard in the S-Model, optional for base variant) for actuating the drive programs and further, individually definable functions include even more brilliant displays with new icons and are now both round.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission can be operated by hand via the aluminium shift paddles arranged on the left and right behind the steering wheel rim. For even more precise shift commands the paddles are now slightly bigger and positioned further down.

The centre console includes an AMG-specific control unit with additional switches that are used to regulate the drive programs, the media volume, the 3-stage ESP®, the manual transmission mode, the Adaptive Damping System, the optional AMG Performance exhaust system, the ECO start/stop function and the reversing camera. Alongside the AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, door sill panels and black floor mats with “AMG” lettering accentuate the sporty look. A wide range of high-quality interior trim elements is available for further individualisation of the interior. AMG trim elements in carbon fibre lend a particularly sporty touch to the interior.

AMG 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine with twin-scroll turbochargers

The AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine in the E 63 S 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption 11.9-11.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 273-267 g/km) continues to achieve 450 kW (612 hp) and a maximum torque of 850 Nm. It is available across a wide engine speed range from 2500 to 4500 rpm, thus conveying the feeling of effortless superiority with every accelerator pedal position. The E 63 4MATIC+ base model (combined fuel consumption 11.8-11.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 270-265 g/km) has an output of 420 kW (571 hp) and 750 Nm torque. The S version of the Saloon completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and in 3.5 seconds as the base variant. The values for the Estate are 3.5 seconds (S version) and 3.6 seconds (base variant), respectively.

In order to ensure optimum output and response from the AMG 4.0-litre V8 engine, the two exhaust gas turbochargers feature twin-scroll technology. They reduce the exhaust gas back-pressure and optimise the gas cycle. Thanks to the standard cylinder shutoff and further measures the performance models are highly efficient. When the driver has selected the “Comfort” drive program, the cylinder deactivation system is available in a wide engine speed range from 1000 to 3250 rpm. A special display in the instrument cluster indicates whether the cylinder deactivation system is in use and whether the engine is presently operating in four or eight-cylinder mode. The transition between these two operating states is immediate, fast and torque-neutral, so the occupants do not have to relinquish any comfort.

The S version is the only car in its competitive segment that is fitted with dynamic engine mounts. They solve the conflicting goals of achieving as soft a connection as possible to the powertrain for high comfort and as rigid a connection as possible for optimum driving dynamics. The dynamic mounts are quickly and variably able to adapt their stiffness to the driving conditions and requirements. These measures enhance the vehicle’s precision when driven dynamically, while the soft setting increases comfort tangibly.

Short shift times, high efficiency: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of the performance models. The autonomous software enables extremely short shift times and fast multiple downshifts while the double-clutching function makes for an emotive gearshifting experience. A wet multi-plate start-off clutch replaces the torque converter. It saves weight and optimises response, especially when accelerating or coming off the power.

The highlights of the transmission include:

adaptation of the shift characteristics to the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program

in manual mode “M” the transmission responds directly to manual shift commands by the driver – the powertrain responds precisely and executes the commands almost instantly

the temporary M mode allows an immediate change to manual mode “M” – merely by using the shift paddles

automatic double-declutching function when downshifting: this effect is automatically active in the drive programs “Sport”, “Sport+” and “RACE” (standard in the S variant)

the ECO start/stop function is automatically active in the “Comfort” drive program

the “Gliding” function can be activated in “Individual” mode

Specially developed suspension for maximum lateral and longitudinal dynamics with enhanced comfort

The agility and the highly dynamic lateral acceleration of the new models are also thanks to the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with fully supporting multi-chamber air suspension and adaptive adjustable damping ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) which ensures exceptionally high levels of camber stability, driving dynamics and steering precision. With the current model enhancement the comfort characteristics of the suspension have been tangibly increased thanks to retuning and revised elastokinematics.

A four-link front axle design uses forged aluminium components with wishbones, strut rod and spring link. Independent wheel control and wheel suspension elements enable high lateral acceleration with minimal torque steer – also a comfort feature. The rear axle is also autonomous and has been specially adjusted. The suspension thus ensures hallmark Mercedes E-Class comfort, combined with the high levels of precision and driving dynamics of AMG.

Thanks to a special spring and damper set-up and the Adaptive Damping System, the new three-chamber air suspension system combines exemplary driving dynamics with excellent road roar and tyre vibration characteristics. The stiffness of the air springs can be adjusted over a wide range by activating or deactivating individual air chambers, making for perceptibly enhanced comfort and handling. There are three degrees of spring tuning, depending on the selected drive program and current driving status. The spring rate is hardened automatically in the event of sudden load changes, fast cornering, heavy acceleration or heavy braking, which effectively reduces roll and pitching while stabilising the performance model.

The Adaptive Damping System can be set in three stages – “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Sport+” – to choose between relaxed comfort on long journeys and maximum sportiness. The rebound and compression levels are adjusted independently of each other, and the freely programmable maps permit a wide spread between minimum and maximum damper force. The difference between the comfortable and sporty suspension settings is made more refined and is clearly perceptible.

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive with Drift Mode

All E 63 variants are equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive as standard. This intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: torque distribution on the front and rear axles, which is fully variable for the first time, ensures optimum traction on any surface. The driver can rely on a high level of handling safety. An electromechanically controlled clutch connects the permanently driven rear axle variably to the front axle. The best possible torque distribution is calculated continuously. The performance model can thus be driven in a continuously variable way from traction-oriented all-wheel drive to purely rear-wheel drive. In addition to traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel-drive system also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even more powerful acceleration.

It is still possible to drift thanks to fully variable torque distribution. The Drift Mode integrated into the S-Models as standard is ideal for this. This can be activated in the “RACE” drive program using the shift paddles, provided that ESP® is deactivated and the transmission is in manual mode. When Drift Mode is activated, the E 63 S 4MATIC+ becomes a purely rear-wheel drive vehicle. Drift Mode remains engaged until the driver deactivates it again.

Rear-axle locking differential: optimum traction

For improved traction and driving dynamics, the performance models are equipped with an electronically regulated rear-axle locking differential. This reduces the slip on the inside wheel when cornering, without any control intervention in the braking system. The driver is able to accelerate out of bends earlier and more powerfully. The car remains more stable when braking from high speeds, the locking differential improves traction when moving off. The greatest benefit of the electronic rear-axle locking differential is the even more sensitive and proactive control, which pushes the thresholds higher and makes it easier to drive at the vehicle’s limits. The three-stage ESP® with “ESP ON”, “ESP SPORT Handling Mode” and “ESP OFF” settings works in precise unison with the rear-axle locking differential and the all-wheel drive, and is optimally tuned to the outstanding dynamics.

Direct and with clear feedback: the AMG speed-sensitive steering

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio and impresses with its precise, authentic feedback. The steering servo assistance is reduced at high speeds, and continuously increases at lower speeds. This means that comparatively little steering force is required at low speeds, while the best possible control over the vehicle is maintained at high speeds. The steering assistance is assigned to the various stages of the AMG DYNAMICS system. Comfortable steering tuning is set in “Basic”. In “Advanced” and “Master/Pro”, the driver receives incrementally more feedback about the driving status thanks to sportier steering tuning.

Good control and fade-resistant: the AMG high-performance brake system

The large-sized high-performance compound brake system is reliable, quick and fade-resistant, even under high loads. There are internally ventilated and perforated compound brake discs measuring 360 x 36 mm with six-piston fixed callipers at the front, and measuring 360 x 26 mm with single-piston floating brake callipers on the rear axle. The S version is fitted with even larger compound brake discs on the front axle measuring 390 x 36 mm. In addition, there is an AMG Carbon Ceramic brake system available as an option, with brake discs measuring 402 x 39 mm on the front axle and 360 x 32 mm on the rear axle.

For a personalised experience: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT and AMG DYNAMICS

With the up to six DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs of “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+”, “Individual” and “RACE” (as standard in the S version) , the characteristics of the new models can be influenced at the tap of a finger. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. The modes modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the option of switching directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically as needed.

AMG DYNAMICS vehicle dynamics control is integrated into the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. In the “Basic”, “Advanced”, “Pro” and “Master” levels, it influences the control strategies of the ESP® (Electronic Stability Program) or the all-wheel drive for example. The intelligent pilot control anticipates the desired vehicle behaviour based on the driver’s actions and the sensor data. The spectrum ranges from extremely stable to highly dynamic. Via the AMG steering wheel buttons the AMG DYNAMICS functions can also be individually selected.

Parameters relevant to driving, such as the response of the engine and suspension, the control strategy of the all-wheel drive system and the control thresholds of the ESP® are intelligently adapted according to the drive program. The spectrum ranges from extremely safety-oriented to highly dynamic. The “Master” mode stored in the RACE drive program ensures optimum agility and brings out the high driving dynamics potential to optimum effect – for example through higher yaw rates and a faster response from the accelerator pedal, gearshift system, electronically controlled rear-axle locking differential or brake force distribution of the all-wheel drive system.

The new AMG Dynamic Plus Package is optionally available for the base version. It includes the drive program RACE including Drift Mode, the high-performance compound brake system of the S-Model with red-painted brake callipers and the AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre and with AMG steering wheel buttons.

Technical data at a glance

E 63 4MATIC+ Saloon E 63 S 4MATIC+ Saloon Engine 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 420 kW (571 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm 450 kW (612 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm Peak torque 750 Nm at 2250-5000 rpm 850 Nm at 2500-4500 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution and Drift Mode Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G (with wet start-off clutch) AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G (with wet start-off clutch) Fuel consumption – combined 11.6 l/100 km* 11.6 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 265 g/km 267 g/km Efficiency class G G Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.5 s 3.4 s Top speed 250 km/h** 300 km/h***

* The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO 2 figures” according to Article 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures

** Electronically governed, with AMG Driver’s package 300 km/h

*** Electronically governed

E 63 4MATIC+ Estate E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate Engine 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 420 kW (571 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm 450 kW (612 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm Peak torque 750 Nm at 2250-5000 rpm 850 Nm at 2500-4500 rpm Drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution and Drift Mode Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G (with wet start-off clutch) AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G (with wet start-off clutch) Fuel consumption – combined 11.8 l/100 km* 11.9 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 270 g/km 273-271 g/km Efficiency class G G Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.6 s 3.5 s Top speed 250 km/h** 290 km/h***

* The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO 2 figures” according to Article 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures

** Electronically governed, with AMG Driver’s Package 290 km/h

*** Electronically governed