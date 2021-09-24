Copyright Churnet Valley Railway

Christmas has come early at the Churnet Valley Railway, after receiving a letter from the North Pole signed by St. Nicholas, with some exciting news.

Volunteers at Staffordshire’s heritage railway are pleased as punch to formally announce there are now more tickets on sale for the previously sold out THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride. The experience is based on the 2004 award-winning film The Polar Express™; the story of a young boy who embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole captures the imagination of children big and small. It is one of the most iconic Christmas films ever made and a festive family favourite

“We are delighted to have extra capacity for the event” said Jack Ilczyszyn, Events Manager.

“This year we have many surprises in store. Families missed out on seeing Santa last year, so this year we are really going to town… well to the North Pole to be more precise!”.

The event which sold out within days of tickets being released earlier in the year, has added capacity on selected dates to spread more festive joy this Christmas. This year’s event is set to be one of the best Christmas experiences in the country as, in its 25th year of operation, the Staffordshire heritage railway is running the THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride for the first time.

The train will be running on selected dates between Friday 26th November and Thursday 23rd December 2021.

Extra mince pies, hot chocolate and sherry are on order!