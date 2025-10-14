Extraordinary season for Maserati in GT2 European Series by Pirelli, ending with a double in Am Class in Barcelona

Double in the Am Class for Philippe Prette, already the champion in Valencia.

Podium in the Am Class for Ratel and Delétraz too.

Barcelona, 12 October 2025 – Philippe Prette in the no. 1 Maserati GT2 continued his dominance of the Am Class in the GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli, taking two more victories at the Spanish track in Barcelona and bringing the total to 10 wins out of 12 races. The Monegasque LP Racing driver crossed the finish line sixth overall in Saturday’s race and fourth in Sunday’s, placings that earned him class successes. Another outstanding result in the Am Class for the second Maserati GT2 fielded by LP Racing, the no. 8 driven by Stéphane Ratel and Jean-Denis Delétraz, with second place in class on its debut. However, it was a more difficult weekend for Dinamic Motorsport’s Maserati GT2 no. 7, which after a fourth place overall and in Pro Am Class in Saturday’s race was forced to retire in Race 2 despite starting from pole position.

In Race 1, Philippe Prette started from second position overall, rising to first when the car in pole position failed to start. The Monegasque LP Racing driver first gave up the lead and then second place, moving back to the front following a contact between the leader and the no. 7 Maserati GT2 driven by Roberto Pampanini. The time penalties to be served for the double victory in Valencia brought Prette down: he crossed the finish line sixth overall and first in the Am Class after a comeback in the final. Close behind him, the sister car no. 8 driven by Stéphane Ratel and Jean-Denis Delétraz, making their season debut. Fourth place overall and in the Pro Am Class for Dinamic Motorsport’s no. 7, due to a drive-through penalty while in the lead.

Sunday’s race saw Mauro Calamia’s no. 7 Maserati GT2 start from pole position, but a contact at the first corner damaged the car, eventually forcing him to retire. Philippe Prette, who started from seventh position, maintained the lead in the Am Class throughout the early race and kept it even after the stop. He retained a margin of over 20 seconds over the drivers on his heels and crossed the finish line fourth overall. Forced to retire after a good start to the race, LP Racing’s Maserati GT2 no. 8 was in fourth place in the Am Class before having to stop.

Overall in the 2025 season, Maserati collected the drivers’ (with Prette) and team (with LP Racing) titles in the Am class, 13 pole positions (three in Pro Am and 10 in Am), 13 victories (three in Pro Am and 10 in Am), 5 runner-up positions (five in Pro Am) and 2 third places (two in Pro Am).

Maserati was the big name throughout the Barcelona weekend of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS: the spotlight was also on the MCXtrema as the official Leading Car for the event.

Maria Conti, Head of Maserati Corse: “The Barcelona weekend was the ideal end to an extraordinary season for Maserati in the GT2 European Series. We racked up pole positions, victories and podiums, demonstrating extraordinary performance, reliability and a true racing spirit. For the second year running, we are proud to celebrate the title in the Am Class, but there are many moments we will remember: the honour of providing the official Safety and Leading Cars for the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS 2025; the celebration of 20 years since the MC12’s first victory at the 24 Hours of Spa, with our MCXtrema in celebratory livery on the same legendary track; most of all, the passion we brought to every race.

We’ve achieved all this together, as a team – or rather as a family – thanks to daily collective effort from teams, customers and drivers. All this is driving us ahead towards a historic milestone: Maserati’s first 100 years in racing”.