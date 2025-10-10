DreamMaze: Witch’s Walkway

Event Listing:

If you follow the broomsticks this Halloween, you’ll stumble upon a world of wonder deep within Wynyard Hall’s DreamMaze: Witches Walkway. There, three marvellous witches, Wanda, Winifred and Winona, are brewing up a storm of spells, laughter and surprises.

Join them on a spellbinding adventure through a maze alive with magic, where bubbling cauldrons, curious riddles and mysterious moments await around every corner. With tricks, treats and plenty of family fun, it’s an enchanting Halloween experience you’ll never forget.

Ticket price also includes access to Wynyard Hall’s beautiful gardens.

🎃 Launches 25th October | 📍 Wynyard Hall

💫 Tickets: £14 for children | £6 for adults | Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) £37

👉 Find out more