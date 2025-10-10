  • Fri. Oct 10th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Durham Connected Events Kids Life Newcastle Connected North East North East News Northumberland Peterlee Connected Sunderland Connected Teesside Connected

DreamMaze: Witch’s Walkway

Byrwoodcock01

Oct 10, 2025
u20563-dream-Maze

Event Listing: 

If you follow the broomsticks this Halloween, you’ll stumble upon a world of wonder deep within Wynyard Hall’s DreamMaze: Witches Walkway. There, three marvellous witches, Wanda, Winifred and Winona, are brewing up a storm of spells, laughter and surprises.

Join them on a spellbinding adventure through a maze alive with magic, where bubbling cauldrons, curious riddles and mysterious moments await around every corner. With tricks, treats and plenty of family fun, it’s an enchanting Halloween experience you’ll never forget.

Ticket price also includes access to Wynyard Hall’s beautiful gardens.

🎃 Launches 25th October | 📍 Wynyard Hall
💫 Tickets: £14 for children | £6 for adults | Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) £37
👉 Find out more

By rwoodcock01

Related Post

Motoring North East News
JAECOO 7 ranks fourth place in UK bestsellers
Oct 10, 2025 admin
Education Health North East Sunderland Connected
Empowering trainee teachers to support pupil mental health
Oct 10, 2025 Pressoffice
Motoring North East News
From Yorkshire workshops to New York racetracks: Twisted goes global
Oct 10, 2025 admin

You missed

Durham Connected Events Kids Life Newcastle Connected North East North East News Northumberland Peterlee Connected Sunderland Connected Teesside Connected
Motoring North East News
Education Health North East Sunderland Connected
Motoring North East News