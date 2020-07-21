When a divorcing spouse cannot reach an agreement on issues linked to their situation, the whole process may need an intervention of a third party. This could be a lawyer, church leader or any other authoritative figure that can help the couple find an amicable solution. In most cases, disagreements are settled out of court and everyone goes their way. But sometimes, it all becomes so heated that the only way out is litigation.

At times when a person is facing divorce, likely he/she is afraid of talking to friends or family about what is happening in their lives due to fear of shame, embarrassment, and anxiety. Hence it’s so important to find a good Houston contested divorce attorneys as early as from the initial stage of divorce.

There are various factors you should consider in choosing a divorce lawyer:

Cost

How much you pay for a divorce will depend on the route you chose to follow. Contested divorce (or divorces that end up in court) are often more expensive than those solved through arbitration. So, it’s important to find out how much the lawyer charges before you even bring them on-board. Keep in mind that reputable lawyers from big firms that have been around for years may charge more than one who is just getting started. However, the value that you will get working with a reliable lawyer is often worth the expense.

Divorce/family law experience

The first thing you want to know about your divorce lawyer is his/her experience in the divorce field. You can schedule a free dialogue with the divorce lawyer of your choice and consider it an interrogation for the lawyer. Don’t be frightened, instead focus on the questions and decide if he/she is the one you trust and can work with. Also, study the office environment since you will need to go there several times.

Personal compatibility

As you will need to share personal details of your life/marriage with your lawyer, you will need to be free with him/her; if you don’t feel comfortable opening up to the person, you should hire someone else. Also, consider that they can communicate to you in plain English but not legal language. Divorce is likely to be uncharted territory, and you will need a divorce attorney who can communicate clearly so that you can make informed decisions for yourself.

Client testimonials

What previous clients have to say about the attorney will help you make an informed decision on which divorce attorney to use. If you don’t know anyone who has been a client to the divorce attorney, ask for a list of the clients from the attorney so that you can call and have them share their experience before making a decision.

Your comfort

Before you hire the attorney, ask yourself; are you comfortable with the attorney? Are you confident in their ability? Does the attorney genuinely appear concerned about your case, and is he willing to spend a suitable time to champion for you during a divorce?