A renowned Lake District inn has joined forces with a team of expert falconers to offer guests and visitors the chance to get up close and personal with some very special birds of prey.

The Wild Boar Inn near Windermere is working with Lake District Falconry to offer the falconry experience sessions. They feature a ‘hawk walk’ allowing participants the chance to stroll through the venue’s private woodland whilst the hawks fly freely in the canopy above, swooping down to land on their gloved fists.

The sessions begin with an experienced falconer introducing one of the birds, allowing participants to wear a falconer’s glove and have a raptor perch on their fist. Then there’s the thrill of flying the bird to and from the glove with guidance from the falconer.

The ‘hawk walk’ affords additional time with the birds in The Wild Boar’s magical woodland, learning about their behavioural habits and the special bond between humans and birds of prey, whilst watching them twist and turn through the trees.

One of the raptors will then perform in a simulated hunt, demonstrating the power of its impressive talons and hooked beak in the capture of its prey. The sessions end with a short Q&A about the birds and another chance for participants to capture their own unique photographs.

Adam Bujok from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues says: “This is a wonderful opportunity for groups of family and friends to see these beautiful birds of prey at close quarters and immerse themselves in their world with a genuinely hands-on experience.

“Pound for pound, these birds are some of the most powerful predators on the planet, fantastic to watch as they dive from the sky to pounce on an artificial target.”

Stephen Lea from Lake District Falconry adds: “We’re very excited about working with the team at the Wild Boar Inn to deliver these exclusive sessions in one of the most picturesque and renowned locations in the UK. We have three beautiful Harris Hawks on show, as well as a native young Goshawk and Peregrines in training, with sessions held by our highly experienced falconers.”

To book your Falconry experience session, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/the-wild-boar/wild-experiences/falconry/ or call 07826 063 782.