A HAPLESS angel eventually took the message of Christmas to friends and family in a humorous portrayal of the Nativity.

The chaotic cherub kept the Angel Chorus waiting as it prepared to spread the news of the birth of baby Jesus in the The Angel Who Nearly Missed It All, performed by Pre-Prep pupils at Barnard Castle Preparatory School.

Despite her best efforts, one angel always turned up late after oversleeping, losing her map in the wind, arriving at the wrong hillside and even getting cramp in her wings. She even terrified the donkeys when they thought she said leopards instead of shepherds.

A cliff-hanging performance left the audience wondering whether Late Angel would actually meet Mary and Joseph in time and help the rest of the Angel Chorus celebrate the most important event of all time.

Headmistress Laura Turner said: “I would like to thank the children and staff for putting on a magnificent performance which was testament to all the hard work they have put into this production. It has been so lovely to have been able to open our Chapel doors again and enjoy all the hard work of the Pre-Prep as a community at Christmas.”

A collection was taken in aid of Save The Children.