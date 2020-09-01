Ease of wedding restrictions sees stags and hens racing back to the track for supercar driving experiences

Bookings for brides and grooms to be are up by more than 10 per cent post lockdown reports TrackDays.co.uk

Importance of wedding market is huge to gift experience providers as can comprise half of all bookings over the summer months

Stags and hens are racing back to the track for supercar driving experiences as wedding restrictions are slowly eased, reports TrackDays.co.uk, which has recently seen a 10 per cent increase in prenuptial bookings.

Indeed, with wedding ceremonies now allowed under the latest lift of restrictions, the latest booking data from the driving experience provider shows that stags and hens are looking to live life in the fast lane one last time before settling down together.

Some of the cars available to drive are among the fastest in the world, including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, Aston Martins and McLarens.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “It’s very encouraging to see an increase in stag and hen bookings as we tentatively take more steps towards returning to some sort of normality.

“As with wedding ceremonies, in the current circumstances, there are still certain restrictions that apply with a supercar driving experience to ensure the safety and wellbeing of participants and staff.

“These include temperature checks upon arrival, mask wearing, a restriction on the number of spectators and the vehicles being wiped down with sanitiser.

“However, none of this distracts from the thrill and excitement of driving a supercar, which is a fun and memorable way to enjoy a stag or hen do.”

Meanwhile, the importance of stag and hen bookings to the gift experience industry is further underlined by other TrackDays.co.uk data, which shows that traditionally, it makes up half of all of its bookings between June and August.

Dan added: “The importance of the wedding market is huge to gift experience providers such as TrackDays.co.uk, which is another reason to welcome a safe and cautious return to an easing of wedding restrictions.”

To book a stag or hen do with TrackDays.co.uk visit www.trackdays.co.uk, while alternative activities can be found at sister site www.flydays.co.uk.