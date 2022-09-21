As a manufacturer of medical pu foam, I would like to explain the characteristics and uses of medical pu foam in this article, hoping to help you better understand medical foam.
Medical PU foam features:
Soft, comfortable and flexible
Lightweight with a high level of breathability
Firm to the touch and waterproof (closed cell)
Absorbent (open cell)
Easy to clean and impermeable to microorganisms
Durable and long-lasting
Retractable and stain resistant
The foam product has a thin polyurethane film on the surface that provides a waterproof, bacterial barrier
Sterilized by Gamma or EtO
Consistent quality, durability and versatility
Excellent resistance to compression, deformation and shock absorption
What is medical foam used for?
Our wide range of medical foam products have applications in the healthcare industry such as gaskets and seals in medical devices, patient cushioning and fluid management in long-wear wound dressings. including but not limited to:
Wound dressing
Medical foam pads
Sealing of LCD screens for medical devices
Medical device buffer
Sealing of control panels and keyboards
Electrodes and equipment accessories
Sealing stoma device
Prosthetic filler
Custom orthotics
If you are looking for medical grade foam manufacturers with various medical PU foam for sale, welcome to contact us! whatever your needs are, we have the experience and capability to provide a complete solution.