As a manufacturer of medical pu foam, I would like to explain the characteristics and uses of medical pu foam in this article, hoping to help you better understand medical foam.

Medical PU foam features:

Soft, comfortable and flexible

Lightweight with a high level of breathability

Firm to the touch and waterproof (closed cell)

Absorbent (open cell)

Easy to clean and impermeable to microorganisms

Durable and long-lasting

Retractable and stain resistant

The foam product has a thin polyurethane film on the surface that provides a waterproof, bacterial barrier

Sterilized by Gamma or EtO

Consistent quality, durability and versatility

Excellent resistance to compression, deformation and shock absorption

What is medical foam used for?

Our wide range of medical foam products have applications in the healthcare industry such as gaskets and seals in medical devices, patient cushioning and fluid management in long-wear wound dressings. including but not limited to:

Wound dressing

Medical foam pads

Sealing of LCD screens for medical devices

Medical device buffer

Sealing of control panels and keyboards

Electrodes and equipment accessories

Sealing stoma device

Prosthetic filler

Custom orthotics

Body and foot pressure relief



If you are looking for medical grade foam manufacturers with various medical PU foam for sale, welcome to contact us! whatever your needs are, we have the experience and capability to provide a complete solution.