A site manager building new homes for Bellway has been awarded a prestigious industry award for his work at a development in Fenham.

Bellway’s Neal Hutcheon, site manager at The Grange, has won a coveted Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) 2021 Pride in the Job awards programme.

Neal, who has been site manager at The Grange since building work began there in January 2019, has now won 18 awards with the NHBC.

The winners of the 2021 Quality Awards were announced on Friday 18 June, following a year-long judging process by NHBC officials.

Now in its 41st year, Pride in the Job remains one of the most highly regarded competitions in the industry, recognising site managers who demonstrate best practice and excellence on-site to build homes of the highest quality.

Neal said: “I am so excited and feel incredibly privileged to have yet another win under my belt, especially whilst working at The Grange.

“The NHBC Pride in the Job award is one of the biggest achievements we can strive for and being recognised for so many awards over the years truly comes down to all the hard work and determination that comes from the whole team.”

Neal will now progress to the next stage of the competition, which will see the winners of the Seal of Excellence and overall Regional Award announced.

Ben Singlewood, Senior Construction Manager for Bellway North East, said: “To be recognised by the NHBC is the biggest accolade you could achieve as a site manager, so we are all very proud of Neal and his team on receiving a Quality Award in 2021.

“In a year which has tested everybody in so many ways throughout the construction industry and beyond, Bellway’s commitment to building the highest standard of home remains paramount to our success and Neal has demonstrated that consistently through this most challenging of periods.

“The dedication of all our site managers and their teams is a vital part of Bellway retaining its five-star status with the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for the last five years in succession. Their commitment to delivering homes on time while maintaining the highest level of customer service is a key reason why nine out of 10 Bellway buyers would recommend us as a developer of choice.

“We congratulate Neal and wish him the very best of luck for the Seal of Excellence stage of the awards later this year.”

For more information on homes being built by Bellway, visit bellway.co.uk.