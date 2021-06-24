Fentimans, the UK based premium soft drinks and mixers brand, has called in future-facing digital marketing specialists Mediaworks to create and implement a digital blueprint to accelerate its brand impact online and fuel future business growth.

Fentimans, renowned for its botanically brewed premium quality drinks, is diversifying its supply chain. The brand is looking to capitilise on the growing demand from its customers to have a range of classic drinks delivered directly to their door.

Jane Brown, Senior Brand Manager at Fentimans, said: “The world has changed dramatically in the past year. The growing trend of home delivery and increased levels of socialising in gardens and public spaces has increased consumers demand for premium quality carbonated drinks. They’re looking for inspiration and guidance to help them create memorable outdoor socialising experiences.

“Our team have been speaking to Mediaworks over the years, as we have attended their events, webinars and listened to their podcasts to keep informed of what is happening in the digital world. Mediaworks were the natural choice as a partner in the next phase of our growth plans to help own our online presence, maximise our online visibility and powerful brand propositions.”

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder at Mediaworks, said: “This partnership is the latest in a list of consumer brands that have selected Mediaworks to deliver their digital solutions and we’re delighted to partner with Fentimans. We’re seeing a shakeup of the traditional distribution systems as more new entrants are looking to deliver directly to their customers online.

“Forward-thinking brands like Fentimans are supercharging their digital propositions to discover new audiences. By embracing digital to transform, diversifying into new digital channels they’re exploiting gaps in the market and driving their future commercial success.”

Mediaworks delivers a range of digital services, including a full complement of online performance marketing services, brand strategy and digital transformation. The rapidly growing agency currently has 140 full-time staff across its four national offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, and London.