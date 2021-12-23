A Stockton-headquartered national lift company has made a generous donation to a local charity that supports vulnerable women, families and young people.

Pickerings Lifts has put together a festive-inspired hamper to help outreach and prevention charity A Way Out provide the best Christmas season they can to those in need.

A Way Out aims to engage, empower and equip vulnerable and excluded women, families and young people to live free from harm, abuse and exploitation and to reduce life limiting choices and behaviour.

Rob Jensen, regional manager at Pickerings Lifts, said: “A Way Out is a local, Stockton-based charity who do some amazing work in changing the lives of vulnerable people and families.

“Although we’re a national company, our roots are firmly placed in Stockton and one of our priorities is to support our local communities as much as we can.

“By working closely with local charities such as A Way Out we can help some of the most disadvantaged people in our region and be part of creating a better outcome for them.”

The donated hamper, worth around £200, was packed full of Christmas sweets, selection boxes and drinking mugs as well toiletries and perfume sets and some warm winter clothing items including hats and gloves.

Sarah McManus, CEO at A Way Out, said: “Our aim is to offer a safe space and support for women families and young people who face multiple disadvantages enabling them to live lives free from abuse, harm and exploitation.

“We really appreciate the very kind donation from the team at Pickerings. Their support provides everyday essential items as well as Christmas themed gifts to help bring a little festive happiness into the lives of those we support.

“Many of the women and families who come to us have been abused or exploited in some way and the work we do, with support from external agencies and local businesses like Pickerings, really does make a big difference to so many and demonstrates what can be achieved when we work collaboratively together to show that we care.”

Pickerings Lifts, a fifth-generation family-owned business, is the UK’s leading lift specialist. Established over 160 years ago, Pickerings has a national network of depots that specify, design, install, upgrade, maintain and repair all types of lifts, escalators, loading systems and mobility equipment across many sectors, for many different kinds of businesses.

For more information about A Way Out, visit: https://www.awayout.co.uk/