(500) RED range unveiled with prices starting from £16,435 on-the-road (OTR)

Mild Hybrid (500) RED from £16,435 OTR, all-electric New (500) RED from £22,995 OTR (inclusive of PiCG), and (500X) RED from £24,125 OTR all available as part of partnership with (RED)

World first (RED) car partnership, a charity co-founded by U2’s Bono to fight AIDS and COVID-19

Fiat, Jeep and RAM will donate $4 million to the cause over the next three years

Fiat UK has announced pricing for its (500)RED family. The range in partnership with (RED) starts from £16,435 OTR and orders open today.

The price announcement comes after the recent unveiling of the (500)RED range which took place at La Pista 500, Europe’s largest hanging garden based at the Lingotto test track in Turin.

The unveil marked the first time a car manufacturer has partnered with (RED), a charity co-founded by U2’s Bono created to fight against AIDS and COVID-19. As part of the partnership Fiat, Jeep and RAM will donate more than $4 million over the next three years to help fight the global pandemics.

The special series is available across the entire 500 family: Mild Hybrid (500)RED, New (500)RED and (500X)RED. Vehicle prices start from £16,435 OTR, £22,995 OTR (inclusive of PiCG) and £24,125 OTR respectively.

All of the products will adopt the colour red as a hallmark externally on the bodywork, logos, mirror caps and design cues on the alloy wheels.

The theme is continued through the interior on the dashboard fascia, design cues on the floor mats and exclusive seats made using Seaqual® yarn, derived from plastics recovered from the oceans. The seats carry the Fiat signature and (500)RED logo on the backrest. Red will not be the only colour in the (RED) special series; the palette of body colours includes other specific shades for each model.

Each car in the (500)RED family comes with a welcome kit, including a hand sanitiser dispenser and a specific key cover for a final touch of customisation. New (500)RED customers will also receive an email signed by Olivier François and Bono, welcoming them to the (RED) community.

(500) Red family

The all-electric New (500)RED includes hallmarks that make it immediately recognisable starting with the 500 logo on the front and the Fiat logo on the tailgate, now red for the first time as a tribute to the partnership. The dedicated badge at the base of the rear window and the 500 logo in the middle of the steering wheel with soft touch upholstery, serve as further reminders of the partnership.

As well as the new and exclusive red exterior paint by (RED), this model also comes in Mineral Grey, Ice White and Onyx Black. Unusually for an interior, the driver’s seat is one colour – red – with the other three passenger seats in black. For those who prefer uniformity of colour, the model is also available with all the seats in black with a contrasting (500)RED logo, or all in red with a black logo. Another unique (RED) touch includes the accelerator pedal in red anodised aluminium, available in combination with black passenger seats and the red driver’s seat.

The New (500)RED comes in two body variants: hatchback and convertible with black soft top, and with two battery options: a 70kW (95hp) e-motor with a range of up to 118 miles (WLTP cycle); the other, 87kW (118hp) with a range of up to 199 miles (WLTP cycle). The New (500)RED is priced from £25,495 OTR before PiCG.

The (500)RED mild hybrid is based on the Dolcevita version and, together with the features shared by the entire (500)RED family, has the (500)RED logo on both door pillars. The (500)RED mild hybrid is available in Electroclash Grey, Bossa Nova White and Crossover Black , as well as Pasodoble Red. (500)RED mild hybrid is priced from £16,435 OTR.

This version is also embellished with chrome-plated design cues on the front grille, and door handles, while in terms of infotainment, it comes with a 7-inch touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, and 15-inch or 16-inch alloy wheels.

Available in a hatchback version with panoramic glass roof or as a convertible with black soft top, it is equipped with a 70hp 1.0-litre mild hybrid engine.

The (500X)RED is based on the Cross version and is available both as a hatchback and in an open-air version with black Dolcevita soft top. The (500)RED logo appears on the front door pillars, to complement the design cues shared across the (RED) special series. As well as Passione Red, the colour palette includes Fashion Grey, Ice White and Cinema Black, all with red design cues. The (500X)RED is priced from £24,125 OTR.

About (RED)

(RED) was founded in 2006 to bring together companies and people in the fight to end AIDS. Today, (RED) is combating two pandemics, AIDS and COVID-19, and has generated nearly $700 million for the Global Fund. The money has helped more than 220 million people, and the money committed by Fiat, Jeep and Rams will fund more life-saving programs where they are most needed.

Prices in detail