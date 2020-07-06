FCA is supporting Save the Children as part of its stART Again initiative

136 Centro Stile sketches of the most iconic Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Abarth and Fiat Professional models on sale with proceeds going to Save the Children

Sketches are priced at €20 each and can be purchased via each brands’ merchandise site



With the proceeds from the sale, Save the Children will provide much-needed supplies, teaching materials and support for the studies of thousands of children in Italy

stART Again, a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) charity initiative to aid the most vulnerable children and their education, has been established in cooperation with Save the Children. The international organisation has striven for over a century to safeguard children at risk and guarantee them a better future.

Designers at FCA’s renowned Centro Stile have used their drawings as the starting point for the initiative – a response to Save the Children’s ‘Rewrite the Future’ campaign, to provide help, materials, education, opportunities and hope to 100,000 children living in the most disadvantaged areas of Italy.

Sketches of some of the most iconic models to come from FCA will be sold with all proceeds going to Save the Children. These include the New Fiat 500 – FCA’s first electrified car – the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA – the new limited-production supercar – and the Lancia Delta Integrale, a rally winner in the 1970s and ‘80s. The small but mighty Abarth 595 and the legendary Jeep Willys have also been included in the 136-strong line-up. Fiat Professional’s Ducato is also included – the van has recently played a major role in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, having been used as an ambulance throughout Europe.

“Design lies not only in how a vehicle is made and what it represents,” said Klaus Busse, Head of the FCA Centro Stile, “it is also a vehicle for emotions. That’s why it strikes such a chord with children and young people. For us designers, who have made drawing our profession, excellence in the production of a sketch becomes a potent means of communication. We want to take these ‘graphic signs’ as a starting point, to share them with fans of our brands and with those who wish to make their own contribution to the future of children who are now living through very difficult times.”

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, children have had to drastically change their routines. In particular, Save the Children has noted that the coronavirus outbreak could have a devastating impact on the lives and futures of millions of children. Vulnerable children living in the most disadvantaged areas and in the most precarious families are even more at risk. Children and adolescents are trapped between increasing material poverty – with a million more children in Italy alone at risk of slipping into absolute poverty – and the scarcity of educational opportunities due to school closures.

With a contribution of €20, a sketch can be downloaded from each brands’ merchandise site. The proceeds from all sales will be used by Save the Children to provide much-needed supplies, teaching materials and support for the studies of thousands of children in Italy.