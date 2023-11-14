Fifth Gear accelerates into the FAST lane

The long-running British automotive television series Fifth Gear is making significant moves to build its presence in the FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streamed Television) space.

Fifth Gear has captivated car enthusiasts in the UK for over twenty years with its cutting-edge car reviews, thrilling challenges, and compelling stories – with its FAST channel now available to viewers in both the UK, US and Canada. Viewers in the UK can catch the channel on Amazon Freevee, Plex, and Pluto TV; while in the US, the brand is part of the programming line-up for ‘Pluto TV Cars’, as well as having its own dedicated channel on Amazon Freevee, Plex and Xumo Play with further platforms launching in both the US and UK in the coming months. It can also be viewed in Canada on Plex.

As well as offering 27 series of Fifth Gear, the show’s producer – North One (an All3Media Company), has been working with All3Media International’s dedicated digital team to produce exclusive compilation edits for the FAST channel, featuring some of the best cars featured on the programme over the past 20 years and new ‘shoot-outs’ with Fifth Gear’s long-standing presenters Jason Plato and Vicki Butler-Henderson. The ‘shoot-outs’ push two ‘like-minded’ cars to the limit to determine which is the quickest around the track.

On the partnership, Tom Clint, North One’s Head of Digital, said:

“Working with All3Media International, we have built some firm foundations in the FAST market and via Amazon Freevee, Plex, Pluto TV Cars, and Xumo Play, Fifth Gear has found services who share our passion for getting the show to the biggest audience possible.”

Gary Woolf, EVP Strategic Development for All3Media International said:

“We are delighted to collaborate with North One in creating a unique FAST channel curating content from Fifth Gear in a way that will delight viewers. We’re thrilled with the interest in the brand as we roll out the FAST channel to an increasing range of top level FAST services in both the UK and North America”.

Fifth Gear’s expansion into the US FAST market marks a significant milestone for the brand, as it aims to grow its audience outside of the UK, tapping into the reach and popularity of leading streaming platforms, allowing the show to entertain and inform car enthusiasts both home and abroad for years to come.