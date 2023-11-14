Hyundai Promise Approved Used Cars programme bolstered with industry-leading five-year warranty

Hyundai Promise Approved Used Cars are now available with a 5-year warranty, bringing ultimate peace-of-mind to second-hand car buyers

Industry-leading offer applies to petrol or diesel Hyundai vehicles up to 42 months old/ 60,000 miles and electrified vehicles up to 36 months old / 60,000 miles

Along with comprehensive warranty, all electric cars sold within the Hyundai Promise warranty scheme come supplied with a Battery Health Certificate

Hyundai Promise Approved Used Cars benefits also include 12 months’ roadside assistance

All Hyundai Promise cars are subject to a multi-point condition check and independent history and mileage check to ensure the highest levels of quality

Leatherhead, 09 October 2023 – Hyundai has underlined its commitment to used car buyers with an improved Hyundai Promise Approved Used Cars programme, featuring an industry-leading warranty of up to five years.

The new five-year warranty is offered on petrol or diesel cars up to 42 months old that have covered less than 60,000 miles, or EV/PHEV/Hybrid vehicles up to 36 months old with a maximum of up to 60,000 miles. Any cars that don’t meet the criteria are eligible for a 12-month warranty, with the option to buy extended packages.

The five-year used car warranty comes included on all qualifying vehicles, but they must undergo an annual health check by an authorised Hyundai Retailer to unlock the next 12 months of warranty cover. There is no mileage restriction for petrol and diesel vehicles but EV/PHEV/Hybrid cars have a 100,000-mile cap during the warranty period.

Hyundai’s comprehensive used car warranty gives buyers the same level of assurance as new car customers, while also providing 12 months’ roadside assistance, a Hyundai multi-point safety and condition check, independent vehicle history and mileage check, drive away insurance, £250 excess cover voucher, a 30-day /1,000-mile exchange agreement, flexible finance solutions, and a guaranteed trade-in offer. Additionally, all Hyundai retailer sales teams are able to offer expert advice on electric cars, with electric cars sold within the Hyundai Promise warranty scheme coming supplied with a Battery Health Certificate.

Andrew Tracey, Sales Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Hyundai has always led the way with new car warranties, and with the newly updated Hyundai Promise our used car customers benefit from the same length of warranty cover for their Hyundai purchase. This is a significant landmark for Hyundai and our retail network and we’re extremely proud to be delivering one of the industry’s leading approved used car warranty schemes, bringing the very same reassurance of new car buyers to the used car sales industry.”