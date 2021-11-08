Roofing and building maintenance specialist, Hodgson Sayers, has announced the appointment of David Greenwood as finance director.

David, joins with extensive industry knowledge having previously worked as head of finance at Diamond Group, Gateshead.

Established in 1979, Hodgson Sayers operates nationally from its headquarters in Stanley and a facility in Nottingham, offering specialist skills in roofing, building works, fencing and metalwork fabrication.

David, said: “I have a very varied background. I worked at Ferschl Group as a finance director for over 10 years and prior to joining Hodgson Sayers, I was both a consultant to Bell Anderson Chartered Accountants and head of finance at Diamond Group.

“I was initially subcontracted to Hodgson Sayers via Bell Anderson and was offered the position of finance director. It was a position I couldn’t refuse.

“It is my ambition to develop our finance team, with the ultimate goal being to help drive the business forward by providing excellent financial information.

“It is crucial that communication flows across all teams, so we have data which helps the finance and wider management team, to make informed decisions.

“This is an impressive company with a great history, strong reputation and clear vision for the future.”

John Sayers, managing director at Hodgson Sayers, said: “David has great expertise and experience and as part of the senior team he will play a vital role as we continue to drive the company forward. He was the perfect candidate for the role and knows the business well. Given the great uncertainty that has hit all companies during the last two years, it is reassuring that someone of David’s calibre is in place.”